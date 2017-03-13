Eat, Play and Win Green on St. Patrick's Day at Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Follow the rainbow to Barona Resort & Casino on Friday, March 17 where you'll find a pot of winnings and St. Patrick's Day fun! From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Club Barona members will earn 7X Points on slot and keno machines and 3X Points on all video poker games.

"We'll be having more than just a wee bit of fun wearing our green and giving even more of it away in cash prizes to celebrate the luck of the Irish," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "A lot of good fortune is coming your way if you join us here at Barona for St. Paddy's Day."

Throughout the day, the Barona Party People will randomly select players on the casino floor to participate in Shamrock Shenanigans games, among other exciting activities. All prizes are redeemable for cashback.

It wouldn't be a holiday without festive food and Barona's award-winning restaurants will be serving traditional Irish fare all day long. Enjoy corned beef and cabbage, colcannon, beef stew with Guinness, and bread pudding with an Irish whiskey sauce at Season's Fresh Buffet. Sage Café will offer corned beef and cabbage with boiled new potatoes and Irish soda bread, and the Plaza will feature corned beef and cabbage and beef stew with Guinness. For a sweet Irish treat, Barona's famous Food Mobs will be sharing shamrock cookies throughout the casino.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.