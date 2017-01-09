Eat Your Way to Better Health

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - (Family Features) It seems like every week there is a new product claiming to promise nutrition and improve your health. However, there are some foods you likely already have on hand that can improve your diet quality and support clean-eating efforts.

Skip the total diet overhaul or the latest fad, and keep it simple by focusing on small but powerful changes to help you clean up your diet. Dairy products have always been cost-effective and nutrient-packed. These three tips can help you make the most of dairy's health benefits.

Inspect the ingredient label. With just three ingredients, milk is the original clean and clear food, unlike trendy milk alternatives, which may contain up to 10 ingredients.

Examine the benefits beyond bone health. It's widely known that dairy products provide calcium to build strong bones, but milk, cheese and yogurt actually provide a unique package of nine nutrients, including high-quality protein to support muscle health.

Explore its versatility. Dairy can be easily incorporated into meals and snacks to help make healthy and clean eating simple. Getting the recommended three servings of dairy every day is a cinch once you discover the possibilities.

Resolve to get three servings of milk, cheese and yogurt every day by pledging Dairy 3 for Me. You may be surprised how easy it is to create a healthier menu all day long. Try these ideas to get started:

Make milk your mealtime beverage. White, chocolate, strawberry; no matter the flavor, all milk provides the same nine nutrients.

Build a breakfast parfait with your favorite yogurt, fruit and whole grain cereal, or mix things up with milk or yogurt by blending a smoothie.

Sneak in healthier eating by pairing cheese with fresh fruit or vegetables. Research shows when cheese is coupled with these foods, it helps kids eat more of all of them.

After a workout, recover with a tall glass of chocolate milk, which studies have proven to be effective in aiding tired muscles.

Boost nutrition and flavor by adding shredded cheese to casseroles, soups and pasta dishes, or sprinkle on top of tacos and chili.

To find more delicious recipes to support your nutrition goals and to pledge Dairy 3 for Me, visit MidwestDairy.com.

Raspberry-Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie Recipe courtesy of Midwest Dairy Association Prep time: 5 minutes Servings: 4 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt 1 cup unsweetened frozen raspberries 1 cup unsweetened frozen strawberries 3/4 cup low-fat milk 1 cup ice (about 12 cubes)

Blend all ingredients in blender until smooth. Serve immediately.

Pulled Pork Soft Tacos Recipe courtesy of Midwest Dairy Association Prep time: 8 hours, 35 minutes Servings: 6 For pork: 2 pounds boneless pork loin roast 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 tablespoon ground ginger 2 garlic cloves, smashed 1 small white onion, coarsely chopped 1/2 cup orange juice 2 limes, cut in half For tacos: 1/2 cup nonfat sour cream 1 teaspoon cumin 2 scallions, trimmed and chopped 12 soft corn tortillas (6 inches each) 1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Colby Jack 1 bag (8 ounces) shredded red cabbage 3/4 cup fresh salsa

Trim excess fat off roast. In small bowl, combine brown sugar and ginger; rub generously over roast. Place in slow cooker with garlic, onion and orange juice; cook on low heat 8 hours (or high 4-6 hours.)

Transfer pork to large bowl and shred with forks. Strain pork liquid from slow cooker and pour over pulled pork to moisten. Squeeze lime juice on top and mix well. Divide into 12 servings.

In small bowl, mix together sour cream, cumin and scallions.

Cover each corn tortilla with 2 tablespoons cheese; microwave 20 seconds. Top with pulled pork, 2 teaspoons sour cream mix, 1 1/2 tablespoons shredded cabbage and 1 tablespoon salsa. Fold and serve immediately.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.