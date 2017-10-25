EB360 Cloud Contact Center Delivers Carrier-Grade, as-a-service Solution Through its Network of Channel Partners across North America

Based on the Enghouse Interactive CCSP platform, EarthBend's omni-channel CCaaS offering reduces customer onboarding time and provides OPEX pricing with single point of contact for support

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today reported on the success of EB360 Cloud Contact Center, which is based on Enghouse Interactive's Contact Center: Service Provider (CCSP).

EB360 is a new division of EarthBend, LLC, and the brainchild of forward-thinking executives on a mission to provide white-labeled, cloud-based solutions that are quick and easy-to-deploy, both directly and through a Value Added Reseller (VAR) network. Leadership selected CCSP, a multi-tenant platform, for its unique ability to support EB360's dual approach go-to-market strategy of delivering contact center as-a-service (CCaaS) to both channel partners and direct customers.

As detailed in a recent case study, CCSP has delivered significant, quantifiable returns. Using CCSP's Provisioning Portal, a self-service administration tool for tenant provisioning and management, EB360 has reduced the time to onboard new customers from an average of 6-8 hours, to 45 minutes per tenant, resulting in significant cost savings for EB360, its partners and end-users.

"By partnering with Enghouse Interactive, we are able to execute a multi-tiered go-to-market strategy," said EarthBend President and CEO, Rob Beyer. "CCSP's robust functionality and platform flexibility distinguishes EB360 Cloud Contact Center as a solution that caters to small and mid-sized businesses, and meets an increasing demand for affordable, scalable, omni-channel contact center.

"Our contact center needs vary based on the demand of our customers," said Drew Sears, Contact Center Manager at PharmMD. "EarthBend's Cloud Contact Center provides the flexibility we need to scale up or down based on our business needs and staffing requirements."

EB360 virtualizes the contact center without depending on infrastructure deployed on-site or requiring third-party public infrastructure, offering a single point of contact for customer support. Hosted in its software-defined data centers (SDDC), EB360 Cloud Contact Center brings the benefit of business continuity, characterized by the resilience, performance, and efficiency expected of a tier-1 cloud service.

"EarthBend has established a well-deserved reputation as one of the industry's most respected solutions providers, which is clearly reflected in EB360's customer-first approach," said Jacki Tessmer, Vice President for Service Provider and Cloud Strategy, Enghouse Interactive. "It is a privilege to partner with an organization that is dedicated to innovation and customer experience."

"With Enghouse Interactive behind us, we are answering the call from organizations that need agility, reliability, and the affordability and flexibility of as-a-service consumption and subscription-based pricing," added Beyer. "Businesses can now focus on their customers' experience and not on upfront capital expenditures nor the complexity of operating on-premises, legacy infrastructure and contact center technology."

Access to the full case study is available on the Enghouse Interactive website.

ABOUT EARTHBEND

For over 34 years, EarthBend has been dedicated to helping customers in the upper Midwest seamlessly deploy and integrate technology solutions that will fuel their business success. As a trusted information technology provider, EarthBend supports organizations across a wide range of industries, from companies with dedicated IT teams, to those with little or no IT resources. In every case, EarthBend provides the appropriate technology-related services and solutions to reliably address their unique business challenges. EarthBend is privately held and operated from its corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, SD, with regional offices located in Brookings and Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN. For more information, please visit http://www.earthbend.com.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has tens of thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 1,000 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Survox, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.