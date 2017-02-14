Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call, Tuesday February 28 at 11:00 a.m. EST

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Ebix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, announced today that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2016 results pre-market on February 28, 2017 and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST the same day. The call is open to the public.

Conference Call Details: Call Date/Time: February 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EST Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909 International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690 Call ID # 64272751 Live Audio Webcast: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/a2nnrgcn Audio Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_16_q4 after 2:00 p.m.

About Ebix

A leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, Ebix, Inc. provides end-to-end on-Demand solutions ranging from infrastructure exchanges, front end & back end enterprise systems, outsourced administrative & custom software development solutions, and risk compliance solutions for various entities involved in these industries.

With 40+ offices across Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, the US and the UK, Ebix powers multiple exchanges across the world in the field of life, annuity, health and property & casualty insurance while conducting in excess of $100 billion in insurance premiums annually on its platforms. Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs hundreds of domain specific business and technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com