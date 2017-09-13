Ebix Named in Fortune's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Ebix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today announced that it ranks No. 76 on Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of domestic and foreign publicly traded companies, based on their past three years' growth in revenues, profits and stock returns.

Ebix was also ranked 11 on the Fortune list in terms of 3-year return, with total 3-year annualized return of 57%. Ebix had the unique distinction of being the only insurance software Company on the list. Ebix also was the only Georgia based computer software company to make it to the prestigious list.

Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list ranks companies with market capitalization of $250 million or more based on revenue growth rate, earnings per share growth rate and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2017. The data was provided by Zacks Investment Research while the data checking process was aided by information provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence and Lexis Securities Mosaic.

Ebix Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina: "This marks the 5th time in the last decade that Ebix has been included in Fortune's ranking of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies, and we are humbled to be included on this prestigious list with so many of the best-in-class companies across many industry sectors, in the world."

Fortune also ranked Ebix 81 on this list in terms of 3-year Annualized EPS growth, with annual EPS growth rate of 28%. With annualized 3-year top line growth rate of 16%, Ebix was also named to have beaten the S&P 500 by 9.6%.

To learn more about Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, click here on http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies

