Ebix Reports Record Quarterly Results With Operating Cash Flow of $30.7 Million, Revenues of $80.0M and Diluted EPS of $0.76; Full Year Revenues Rose 12% to $298.3M and Diluted EPS Rose 25% to $2.86

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Ebix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today reported fiscal 2016 fourth quarter (Q4 2016) and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2016. Ebix will host a conference call to review its results today at 11:00 a.m. EST (details below).

Ebix delivered the following results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016:

Revenue: Total Q4 2016 revenue rose 14% to $80.0 million, compared to $70.2 million in Q4 2015 and increased 7% over Q3 2016 revenue of $74.6 million. The revenue improvement reflected strong growth from the RCS Channel and a number of key exchange initiatives -- namely Reinsurance, Health E-commerce, P&C and Life underwriting exchanges.

Full year 2016 revenue rose 12% to $298.3 million, compared to $265.5 million in 2015. On a constant currency basis, full year 2016 revenue rose 14% to $301.6 million.

Exchanges continued to be Ebix's largest channel, accounting for 69% of the Company's Q4 2016 and full year 2016 Revenue.

(dollar amounts in thousands) Channel Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Exchanges $ 55,003 $ 51,034 +8% $ 206,427 $ 190,746 +8% Broker Systems 3,451 3,414 +1% 14,105 14,481 -3% Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS) 20,707 14,699 +41% 74,196 55,917 +33% Carrier Systems 885 1,057 -16% 3,566 4,338 -18% Total Revenue $ 80,046 $ 70,204 +14% $ 298,294 $ 265,482 +12% Total Revenue on Constant Currency Basis $ 80.0M $ 70.2M +14% $ 301.6M $ 265.5M +14%

Earnings per Share: Q4 2016 diluted EPS increased 17% to $0.76 from $0.65 in Q4 2015. Full year 2016 diluted EPS increased 25% to $2.86 from $2.28 in 2015. The improvements reflect higher net income and the benefit of ongoing share repurchase activity.

Operating Cash: Cash generated from operations rose 27% to $30.7 million in Q4 2016, compared to $24.2 million in Q4 2015. Operating cash flow rose 72% to $83.7 million in 2016, compared to $48.7 million in 2015.

Operating Income and Margins: Q4 2016 operating margins were 35%, a decrease over Q4 2015 margins of 37% but a sequential improvement over Q3 2016 margins of 33%. Operating income for Q4 2016 rose 7% to $27.7 million as compared to $25.8 million in Q4 2015.

Full year 2016 operating margins were at 34%. Operating income for 2016 rose 13% to $100.3 million as compared to $88.7 million in 2015.

Net Income: Q4 2016 net income rose 12% to $24.6 million, compared to $21.9 million in Q4 2015. Net income increased 18%, to $93.8 million in 2016, compared to $79.5 million in 2015.

Share Outstanding and Repurchases: Ebix repurchased 382,064 shares of its common stock in Q4 2016 for cash consideration of $22.4 million and repurchased 1,479,454 shares of its common stock for cash consideration of $65.3 million in the full year 2016. Reflecting its repurchase activity, Ebix's weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased to 32.5 million in Q4 2016 compared to 33.9 million in Q4 2015 and decreased to 32.9 million in 2016 compared to 34.9 million in 2015.

The Company also disclosed that year to date in 2017, it has repurchased an additional 594,048 shares for cash consideration of $34.17 million.

Q1 & Q2 2017 Diluted Share Counts: Based on share repurchases completed to date, Ebix expects its diluted share count to be approximately 32.0 million in Q1 2017 and 31.7 million in Q2 2017.

Dividend: Ebix paid its regularly quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share in Q4 2016 for a total cost of $2.4 million.

Ebix Chairman, and CEO Robin Raina, said, "2016 was the 17th consecutive year of revenue and EPS growth for the Company and Q4 2016 was a record quarter for revenue, EPS and operating cash flows. That in our view speaks to the fundamentals and consistency of our business model. We are clearly excited with the momentum that we have generated in the business and are pleased to finish 2016 on a strong note."

Robin added, "We are at the advance stages of review on several acquisition opportunities that should contribute to our 2017 results, if we close these transactions after completing our review. Also, we have agreed on a number of large value business contracts that are likely to start contributing to our top line in 2017. As a result of this pipeline of business development, we believe that we are well positioned for another solid year in 2017."

Robin said, "In contemplating M&A opportunities, Ebix is guided by discipline, flexibility and our dual mandates of profitability and growth. We contemplate dozens of transactions each year but will not waver in abandoning a prospective acquisition if at any point our due diligence identifies issues related to potential synergy, business model, valuation or financing. This disciplined approach has served Ebix and its shareholders well over the long haul, as evidenced by strong operating cash flows and margins, and therefore we remain committed to our proven model."

Sean Donaghy, Ebix's CFO, said, "The Company continues to produce robust operating cash flows, generating $30.7 million during Q4 of 2016. Our financial position remains strong with $117 million in aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and short-term cash deposit investments. Combined with available borrowing of $212 million under our syndicated bank facility, the Company presently has access to approximately $329 million of cash to support continued organic and acquisitive growth as well as opportunistic share repurchases."

About Ebix, Inc.

A leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial and healthcare industries, Ebix, Inc., ( NASDAQ : EBIX) provides end-to-end solutions ranging from infrastructure exchanges, carrier systems, agency systems and risk compliance solutions to custom software development for all entities involved in the insurance industry.

With 40+ offices across Brazil, Singapore, Australia, the US, UK, New Zealand, India and Canada, Ebix powers multiple exchanges across the world in the field of life, annuity, health and property & casualty insurance while conducting in excess of $100 billion in insurance premiums on its platforms. Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs hundreds of insurance and technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Operating revenue $ 80,046 $ 70,204 $ 298,294 $ 265,482 Operating expenses: Cost of services provided 22,522 16,444 85,128 72,437 Product development 8,068 8,029 32,981 30,702 Sales and marketing 4,467 4,122 17,469 14,917 General and administrative (net) 14,670 13,083 51,689 48,078 Amortization and depreciation 2,658 2,702 10,746 10,634 Total operating expenses 52,385 44,380 198,013 176,768 Operating income 27,661 25,824 100,281 88,714 Interest income 632 64 1,851 231 Interest expense (1,995 ) (1,909 ) (7,376 ) (4,311 ) Non-operating income - (loss) -- -- 1,162 -- Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (839 ) (354 ) 13 2,005 Income before income taxes 25,459 23,625 95,931 86,639 Income tax expense (516 ) (1,696 ) (1,637 ) (7,106 ) Net income including noncontrolling interest 24,943 21,929 94,294 79,533 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 314 -- 447 -- Net income attributable to Ebix, Inc. $ 24,629 $ 21,929 $ 93,847 $ 79,533 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 2.88 $ 2.29 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 2.86 $ 2.28 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 32,279 33,678 32,603 34,668 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,483 33,931 32,863 34,901

Ebix, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,118 $ 57,179 Short-term investments 3,105 1,538 Restricted cash 17,217 -- Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $2,833 and $3,388, respectively 62,713 47,171 Other current assets 12,716 10,942 Total current assets 209,869 116,830 Property and equipment, net 37,061 34,088 Goodwill 441,404 402,259 Intangibles, net 41,336 51,848 Indefinite-lived intangibles 30,887 30,887 Capitalized software development costs, net 5,955 3,489 Deferred tax asset, net 31,345 23,732 Other assets 5,898 12,856 Total assets $ 803,755 $ 675,989 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 44,855 $ 23,043 Accrued payroll and related benefits 7,474 4,932 Short term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $136 and $0, respectively 12,364 -- Contingent liability for accrued earn-out acquisition consideration 1,921 1,706 Current portion of long term debt and capital lease obligation, net of discount of $0 and $3, respectively 9 606 Deferred revenue 22,564 20,519 Current deferred rent 281 232 Other current liabilities 244 228 Total current liabilities 89,712 51,266 Revolving line of credit 154,029 206,465 Long term debt and capital lease obligation, less current portion, net of deferred financing costs of $452 and $0, respectively 105,824 35 Contingent liability for accrued earn-out acquisition consideration 6,589 2,571 Deferred revenue 1,886 1,968 Long term deferred rent 1,009 1,381 Other liabilities 6,070 3,332 Total liabilities 365,119 267,018 Stockholders' equity: Convertible Series D Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 2015 -- -- Common stock, $.10 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 32,093,294 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 33,416,110 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015 3,209 3,342 Additional paid-in capital -- 57,120 Treasury stock (no shares as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015) -- -- Retained earnings 457,364 378,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,677 ) (30,278 ) Total Ebix, Inc. stockholders' equity 426,896 408,971 Noncontrolling interest 11,740 -- Total stockholders' equity $ 438,636 $ 408,971 Total liabilities andstockholders' equity $ 803,755 $ 675,989