Ebix's Oakstone Continuing Medical Education Service Receives Highest Level of CME Accreditation from ACCME

JOHNS CREEK, GA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Ebix, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today announced that its Oakstone Continuing Medical education service has been reviewed by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®) and awarded Accreditation with Commendation for six years as a provider of continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. The Oakstone Continuing Medical education service forms an integral part of Ebix's A.D.A.M. business unit.

This award is the highest level of accreditation offered by the council to providers of continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. Accreditation with Commendation is awarded only when a CME provider is able to meet all 22 accreditation criteria, with no exceptions. This higher level of accreditation is awarded for six years, as opposed to the two-year and four-year terms received by most CME providers.

Ebix Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina said, "This accreditation is a testament to Ebix's leadership in the medical education arena and to the dedication of our continuing medical education colleagues who work hard to bring the best of our services to the Company clients. We will continue to stand by our commitment to provide physicians, and the communities they serve, a tangible return on their CME investment."

Accreditation in the ACCME System seeks to assure the medical community and the public that Oakstone delivers education that is relevant to clinicians' needs, evidence-based, evaluated for its effectiveness, and independent of commercial influence.

The ACCME System employs a rigorous process for evaluating institutions' CME programs according to standards that reflect the values of the educator community and aim to accelerate learning, inspire change, and champion improvement in healthcare. Through participation in accredited CME, clinicians and teams drive improvement in their practice and optimize the care, health, and wellness of their patients.

About the ACCME

The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®) is a nonprofit organization based in Chicago, responsible for accrediting institutions that offer continuing medical education (CME) and for recognizing state medical societies as accreditors of local CME programs.

About Oakstone

Oakstone, the continuing medical education service is an integral part of Ebix's A.D.A.M. business unit. Oakstone produces accredited programs for training and practicing doctors, nurses, dentists and a variety of other health care providers seeking expert continuing education to build their knowledge, prepare for exams and improve patient care. Oakstone offers comprehensive continuing education in virtually all areas of health care. For more information, visit www.Oakstone.com

About A.D.A.M.

A.D.A.M. is a business unit of Ebix focused on providing innovative multimedia health content trusted by best-in-class websites, consumer health portals, health care, biomedical device, pharmaceutical, and academic organizations. For more information, visit the business unit's website at www.ADAM.com

As a part of A.D.A.M., Oakstone products are marketed within the vast domestic and international network of hospitals, educational institutions and physician medical associations. In addition, the Oakstone team has access to the extensive spectrum of A.D.A.M. content services providing the ability to leverage its rich media production services to elevate the quality of our products and increase the offerings available to our physician, dental and allied health care-based network of customers.

About Ebix

A leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, Ebix, Inc. provides end-to-end on-Demand solutions ranging from infrastructure exchanges, front end & back end enterprise systems, outsourced administrative & custom software development solutions, and risk compliance solutions for various entities involved in these industries.

With 40+ offices across Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, the US and the UK, Ebix powers multiple exchanges across the world in the field of life, annuity, health and property & casualty insurance while conducting in excess of $100 billion in insurance premiums annually on its platforms. Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs hundreds of domain specific business and technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com