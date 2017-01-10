Ecclesiastical Insurance named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Ecclesiastical Insurance is proud to have been selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, 2017, for the 5th consecutive year. Organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers, this annual competition identifies organizations that are leaders in attracting and retaining young employees. To establish the winners, the Editorial Committee reviews a broad range of initiatives including training and mentoring programs, tuition assistance for specific courses and/or professional designations, as well as career management, advancement opportunities and retention.

"We are delighted that Ecclesiastical has been awarded this prized designation," said Lorna McIntosh, Vice President, Human Resources. "We are very proud of our efforts to create a workplace that provides opportunities for younger professionals in virtually every aspect of our business. We are equally proud of our Business Intern Program that continues to attract university graduates looking to build careers in the commercial insurance industry. From our most senior leaders to team members across the country, everyone at Ecclesiastical is committed to fostering a work environment based on teamwork, professionalism and community involvement. All employees are granted paid volunteer days, while Business Interns spend up to one month sharing their skills with local non-profits. This unique approach enables young employees to become well-​rounded professionals, strong business leaders and good corporate citizens. Ultimately, this award is also an affirmation of the commitment and dedication of all Ecclesiastical employees who nurture a culture of learning and mentorship in our offices across the country."

About Ecclesiastical Insurance

Founded in 1887 and with offices in Canada since 1972, Ecclesiastical Insurance is a specialist insurance provider. Working closely with the national independent broker network, Ecclesiastical provides customized insurance solutions and services to faith based organizations, retirement communities, education institutions, arts, culture and heritage properties, funeral service providers, registered charities and non-​profit groups.