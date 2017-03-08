Echo Chairman & CEO Doug Waggoner Named to 2017 "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Waggoner recognized for his leadership and vision in the supply chain industry

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced that Chairman and CEO Doug Waggoner has been named one of 2017's "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' or clients' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards.

Doug Waggoner has served as CEO of Echo since December 2006, as a Board member since February 2008, and as Chairman of the Board since June 2015. Under his leadership, Echo has become one of the US's top-ranked third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and a pioneer in supply chain technology. The company recently completed the integration of its largest acquisition, Command Transportation, which brought to Echo new technology, enhanced truckload expertise, and an expanded carrier network and geographic footprint. Waggoner, who led the acquisition of Command, has in his role as Chairman and CEO continuously improved Echo's services and helped clients meet their supply chain challenges.

"I want to thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this honor and congratulate the other Pros to Know," said Waggoner. "I've had the good fortune to work alongside outstanding team members who fuel Echo with innovation, exceptional service, and years of industry experience. Thanks to their hard work, Echo has continuously evolved to meet the needs of shippers and carriers in a complex business environment."

Waggoner's Pros to Know Award follows a string of company accomplishments. Echo recently placed #3 on Built In Chicago's 2016 list of the Top 100 Digital Technology Companies following the integration of Command. Echo has now placed among the top 11 for five consecutive years. The company also earned a spot for its sixth straight year on Crain's Chicago Business's Fast 50 list of Chicago's fastest-growing companies. And, reflecting Echo's commitment to service, readers of Inbound Logistics voted Echo as 2016's #2 Top 3PL in the nation, an honor earned for the second year in a row.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate