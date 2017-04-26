Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 3% Year over Year

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"Our record first quarter revenue was led by strong growth in our Managed Transportation business. We signed another $56 million of new contracts during the quarter," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Echo. "Many of these wins are a strong reflection of the combined benefits of our integration with Command Transportation. We have now achieved more than $70 million of our revenue synergy goal through additional modes and offerings to the Command client base."

First Quarter 2017 Highlights

Total revenue increased by 3% to $415.8 million from the first quarter of 2016; net revenue (1) was $74.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $80.8 million in the first quarter of 2016





was $74.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $80.8 million in the first quarter of 2016 Net loss was $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2016; non-GAAP EBITDA (1) was $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2016





was $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2016 Fully diluted loss per share was $0.10 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to fully diluted EPS of $0.01 in the first quarter of 2016; non-GAAP fully diluted EPS (1) decreased to $0.09 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $0.24 in the first quarter of 2016





decreased to $0.09 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $0.24 in the first quarter of 2016 Less-than-truckload ("LTL") volume increased 4.2% and Truckload ("TL") (includes Partial TL) volume increased 0.5% from the first quarter of 2016

Summarized financial results and select operating metrics follow: Three months ended March 31, Dollars in millions, except per share data 2017 2016 % change (unaudited) Transactional revenue $ 333.0 $ 332.0 0.3 % Managed transportation revenue 82.8 73.3 13.0 % Revenue 415.8 405.3 2.6 % Transportation costs 341.3 324.5 5.2 % Net revenue (1) 74.5 80.8 (7.8 )% Commission expense 22.4 24.8 (9.9 )% Change in contingent consideration 0.1 (0.2 ) 160.0 % Stock compensation expense 2.7 5.3 (50.1 )% Other selling, general and administrative 42.1 39.5 6.7 % Selling, general and administrative expense 67.2 69.5 (3.2 )% Depreciation 4.5 3.5 26.4 % Amortization 3.6 4.0 (10.6 )% Depreciation and amortization 8.0 7.5 6.8 % (Loss) Income from operations (0.8 ) 3.8 (120.3 )% Cash interest expense 1.7 1.6 0.6 % Non-cash interest expense 2.0 1.9 5.9 % Interest expense 3.6 3.5 3.4 % (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (4.4 ) 0.3 (1,485.9 )% Income tax (benefit) expense (1.5 ) 0.1 (2,881.4 )% Net (loss) income (2.9 ) 0.3 (1,193.6 )% Fully diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 (1,258.2 )% Diluted shares(1)(2) 28.2 29.8 (1)See the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections of this Press Release. (2)For the three months ended March 31, 2017, 423,796 incremental shares related to stock-based awards were not included in the computation of diluted loss per share because of the net loss during the period. Diluted shares used in the reconciliation of non-GAAP fully diluted EPS was 28,579,093.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three months ended March 31, Dollars in millions, except per share data 2017 2016 % change (unaudited) Total revenue $ 415.8 $ 405.3 2.6% Transportation costs 341.3 324.5 5.2% Net revenue (1) $ 74.5 $ 80.8 (7.8)% Net (loss) income $ (2.9) $ 0.3 (1,193.6)% Change in contingent consideration 0.1 (0.2) 160.0% Depreciation 4.5 3.5 26.4% Amortization 3.6 4.0 (10.6)% Non-cash interest expense 2.0 1.9 5.9% Stock compensation expense 2.7 5.3 (50.1)% Cash interest expense 1.7 1.6 0.6% Income tax (benefit) expense (1.5) 0.1 (2,881.4)% Non-GAAP EBITDA (1) $ 10.0 $ 16.5 (39.4)% Fully diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10) $ 0.01 (1,258.2)% Change in contingent consideration 0.00 (0.01) 162.6% Amortization 0.13 0.13 (6.7)% Non-cash interest expense 0.07 0.06 10.5% Stock compensation expense 0.09 0.18 (47.9)% Tax effect of adjustments (0.10) (0.13) 28.1% Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS (1) $ 0.09 $ 0.24 (62.5)% Operating Metrics Net revenue margin 17.9% 19.9% (202) bps Total employees 2,415 2,371 1.9% Sales employees and agents 1,643 1,651 (0.5)% Truckload (TL) revenue % 67.4% 67.8% (32) bps Less than truckload (LTL) revenue % 27.4% 26.1% 129 bps Intermodal revenue % 3.7% 4.4% (67) bps (1)See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this Press Release for the definition, and a discussion of, each Non-GAAP financial measure.

2017 Full Year Guidance

"We expect total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 to be between $455 million and $485 million and also reiterate our full year 2017 total revenue guidance of $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion," said Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer of Echo.

Conference Call

A conference call, with accompanying presentation slides, will be broadcast live on April 26, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. To participate in the call, dial 877-303-6235 (toll free) or 631-291-4837 (toll) and reference "Echo Global Logistics." To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the Echo website at http://ir.echo.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Echo website. To listen to an audio replay, call 855-859-2056 (toll free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and enter conference ID 6285901. The audio replay will be available through May 3, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as "Non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"): Net Revenue, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Fully Diluted EPS. Net revenue is calculated as total revenue less transportation costs. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income excluding the effects of changes in contingent consideration, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense, cash and non-cash interest expense and income taxes. Non-GAAP Fully Diluted EPS is defined as fully diluted EPS excluding changes in contingent consideration, amortization, non-cash interest expense, stock compensation expense and the tax effect of these adjustments. We believe such measures provide useful information to investors, because they provide information about the financial performance of the Company's ongoing business.

Net revenue, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Fully Diluted EPS are used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall operating performance. These measures may be different from similar measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) Revenue $ 415,752,274 $ 405,277,532 Costs and expenses: Transportation costs 341,254,013 324,450,717 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,237,322 69,476,488 Depreciation and amortization 8,038,259 7,529,333 (Loss) Income from operations (777,320 ) 3,820,994 Interest expense (3,624,136 ) (3,503,395 ) (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (4,401,456 ) 317,599 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,529,413 (54,988 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,872,043 ) $ 262,611 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,255,299 $ 16,646,089 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 232,675,128 231,430,645 Other current assets 21,931,400 20,224,140 Total noncurrent assets 495,420,461 498,467,042 Total assets $ 774,282,288 $ 766,767,916 Accounts payable $ 147,062,830 $ 135,386,424 Other current liabilities 27,929,976 32,554,271 Convertible notes, net 205,359,414 203,564,011 Other noncurrent liabilities 38,078,500 37,113,480 Stockholders' equity 355,851,568 358,149,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 774,282,288 $ 766,767,916

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,110,158 $ 14,349,978 Net cash used in investing activities (4,044,500 ) (4,311,663 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,456,448 ) (23,041,832 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,609,210 (13,003,517 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 16,646,089 56,522,194 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,255,299 $ 43,518,677

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

