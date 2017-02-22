Echo Health Ventures Welcomes John Park as Managing Director

DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Echo Health Ventures (EHV) is pleased to announce that John Park has joined the company as Managing Director of the EHV's Market Development team. In this role, John will lead the EHV Market Development team.

The Market Development team, unique to EHV, has the mandate of driving and creating high value relationships between the EHV portfolio and parent companies. By breaking down the barriers between health care innovation and large health care enterprises, EHV's Market Development team is a key part of EHV's promise to drive innovation to scale and create sustainable value for health care.

"John has demonstrated success across the health care industry, and understands what it takes to develop meaningful, high value relationships," said Echo Health Ventures CEO Rob Coppedge. "His addition to the EHV team demonstrates our commitment to hands-on participation in the development of the next generation of great health care companies."

A seasoned strategic leader, innovator and consumer health care advocate, John was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Alegeus, Healthcare Strategy and Marketing team senior leader at CIGNA Healthcare, and a founding member of Definity Health, a health plan startup responsible for pioneering the movement towards a consumer-driven marketplace for health care. John also served as Vice President at Fidelity Investments, responsible for various aspects of health care and portfolio strategy.

"I have spent my career focused on helping organizations bring the idea of Consumerism to health care, and was humbled to bring this passion to Echo Health Ventures," said John Park. "I am excited about this opportunity to work with an organization formed from two parent companies, Cambia Health Solutions and Mosaic Health Solutions, that have a long-standing, demonstrated commitment to changing the health care industry through innovation that will ultimately create a better health care experience for people."

ABOUT ECHO HEALTH VENTURES

Echo Health Ventures LLC invests to build and grow tomorrow's great health care companies. We invest across every stage and work with our portfolio companies to challenge and transform the health care system. As a strategic collaboration Cambia Health Solutions and Mosaic Health Solutions, we work closely with our Parents to catalyze the development of our portfolio companies' and accelerate their innovations to scale nationally. Echo Health Ventures operates nationwide with offices in Durham, N.C., Portland, Ore. and Seattle. Follow us on Twitter @healthecho.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130966/Images/image_for_echo-cccff728e89bb5799bbf324062bf0aee.jpg