Echo Health Ventures Welcomes Lew Trowbridge to the Company's Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Today Echo Health Ventures, a leading investor in innovative health care services and technology companies jointly owned by Cambia Health Solutions and Mosaic Health Solutions, welcomes health care industry leader Lew Trowbridge to its Advisory Board. In this role, Trowbridge will work closely with the Echo Health Ventures team to build EHV's portfolio of new investments and support the growth of existing portfolio companies.

"We couldn't be more excited that Lew has chosen to join the EHV team. He has a long history of doing the hard work necessary to build high-value collaborations among Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. From his recent experience as senior leader of a progressive Blue, he understands the nuance of connecting the innovation economy to the resources of large health care enterprises," said Echo Health Ventures President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Coppedge. "His perspective is worth gold to entrepreneurs. Our Advisory Board is set up to allow our team and our portfolio companies access to just the sort of unique expertise Lew brings to the table."

Trowbridge is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canyon Road Advisors, LLC (CRA), a Santa Fe based consulting firm. Lew retired as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska in 2016 after an 11-year career with the company in senior leadership roles. Under his leadership, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska developed one of the most extensive and financially successful private equity portfolios within the Blue Cross Blue Shield system.

"I have spent my career focused on bringing the right partners together for the betterment of health care consumers, and I'm humbled to take this opportunity to bring this experience to Echo Health Ventures," said Lew Trowbridge. "I look forward to working with Rob Coppedge and the Echo Health Ventures team to further their mission of investing in and facilitating the creation of the next generation of great health care companies."

Lew holds a BBA and MBA from the University of Cincinnati, and currently serves on several health- and innovation-related corporate boards, including Think Nebraska, LLC, Health Velocity Capital, Regional Health and Genesys Innovations, LLC. He is also a board member and audit committee chair of Security National Bank of Omaha, a trustee of the W. David Scott Foundation and a strategic consultant to several health-related organizations, including the San Francisco based Health Evolution Summit.

ABOUT ECHO HEALTH VENTURES

Echo Health Ventures LLC invests to build and grow tomorrow's great health care companies. We invest across every stage and work with our portfolio companies to challenge and transform the health care system. As a strategic collaboration Cambia Health Solutions and Mosaic Health Solutions, we work closely with our Parents to catalyze the development of our portfolio companies' and accelerate their innovations to scale nationally. Echo Health Ventures operates nationwide with offices in Seattle, Durham, N.C., and Portland, Ore. Follow us on Twitter @healthecho.