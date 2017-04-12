Echo Regional Vice President Sam Freni Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Freni is recognized for his achievements, hard work, and forward-thinking vision in the global food supply chain

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that Food Logistics magazine has named Sam Freni to its 2017 "Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain" list of honored food supply chain professionals. Freni is Regional Vice President at Echo Global Logistics, where he oversees sales and operations for the company's temperature-controlled freight division.

Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award recognizes influential individuals in the global food supply chain industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity, and innovation. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions.

Freni joined Echo when the company acquired Purple Plum Logistics, which he founded in 2008 and managed until its 2012 acquisition. He combined a tight-knit employee culture with cutting-edge track-and-trace technology to excel in the complex temperature-controlled freight sector.

From Echo's Boston office, Freni continues to raise the bar in temperature-controlled shipping. His leadership style is defined by transparency and a tech-forward office culture that achieves customer satisfaction by building relationships and executing outstanding service.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Food Logistics," said Freni. "In over 20 years in the industry, I've had the privilege to work with great clients, hard-charging team members, and dedicated carrier partners. At every stage of my career, building strong relationships has made all the difference."

"Sam is a leader who exemplifies the uncompromising customer service and innovative spirit we value," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "His vision, expertise, and service has distinguished Echo in the highly competitive temperature-controlled logistics space and helped our clients improve their food supply chains."

Recipients of this year's 2017 Food Logistics' Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award is profiled in the March 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

