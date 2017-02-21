EchoMaster Launches Third Brake Light CHMSL Cameras

CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - EchoMaster, global manufacturer of driver assistance technology for consumer and commercial drivers, today, introduced PCAM-CHMSL-SIL, a series of center high-mount stop light cameras (CHMSL) for 2014-2017 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

Designed to fit perfectly and securely underneath the third brake light mounted on top of the truck cab, allowing a bird's-eye-view of your truck bed and fifth wheel. In an instant, you can get a complete idea of the condition of the materials that you are transporting in your truck.

The CHMSL can also aid when hooking up a gooseneck trailer, as it allows for a great perspective on the location of your fifth wheel. The EchoMaster Pro series of CHMSL cameras are an invaluable tool for any truck operator who needs "at-a-glance" information about the loads and trailers that they are transporting, and easy rear bed viewing of their cargo while in reverse.

Key Features

Built with a ¼" CMOS sensor, and a precise, 75° viewing angle to allow for perfect views of your truck bed and its surroundings. The system can operate at light levels as low as 0.1 LUX, and is rated IP67 for waterproofing and debris resistance, allowing all-weather operation.

Choose From 3 Applications:

PCAM-CHMSL-SIL14: For 2014-2015 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks with OE connector at the tailgate at a suggested retail price of $199.99

PCAM-CHMSL-SIL16: For 2016-2017 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks with OE connector at the tailgate at a suggested retail price of $199.99

PCAM-CHMSL-SIL: A universal option for 2014-2017 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks at a suggested retail price of $159.99

All EchoMaster Pro series CHMSL cameras are available from authorized EchoMaster dealers.

For more information, visit EchoMaster.com

ABOUT AAMP GLOBAL

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, rear and front seat infotainment under Rosen, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/20/11G130792/Images/Capture-ea62ca97447fad5fb921e81a848fc6ad.JPG