EchoMaster Proves Big Surprises Come in Small Packages at CES

8 Mini Vehicles Packed with EchoMaster Safety Products to be Displayed at Booth 5220 North Hall

CLEARWATER, FL--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Today, EchoMaster, global manufacturer of vehicle safety solutions for commercial and consumer drivers, revealed its unique plans for CES 2017. Kicking off January 5, 2017, EchoMaster will feature eight powered mini vehicles in booth 5220 North Hall, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The vehicle range includes a BMW, Mini Cooper, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, Dump Truck, Audi Q7, and Silverado. Each vehicle is outfitted with various safety solutions from the EchoMaster line, across numerous categories.

"The EchoMaster lineup includes over 90 back-up, front and blind spot cameras, 40 sensor systems and monitors, and 55 vehicle-specific solutions," explained chief marketing officer Marie Still. "Each of these products addresses specific needs for drivers, but choosing the right solution can get confusing. We wanted a way to showcase the unique aspects of each of our products in a creative, but demonstrable way. The miniature cars outfitted with EchoMaster solutions will be an experience you don't want to miss, you can test out the products and get an accurate idea of how each product can improve your driving experience."

In addition to the experiential CES demonstration, EchoMaster has launched buying guides on its website, which simplify the process of selecting the right safety system for drivers. Back-up camera and front camera guides are available now, and the company plans to expand these tools to other categories over the next few months.

Some of the products that will be featured in the CES booth include OSAM, a system to help protect police officers and warn of potential danger approaching their vehicles while on duty, microwave side blind spot sensors, a commercial DVR system with four commercial-grade cameras, a six multi-view consumer camera that can be installed as a front or reverse camera, and more!

To experience the live demonstration, stop by booth 5220 North Hall at CES, or follow live on Facebook all week at Facebook.com/AAMP, or Facebook.com/EchoMasterproducts.

ABOUT AAMP GLOBAL:

Established in 1987, owned by Audax Private Equity, and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. Global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles; developing safety solutions under EchoMaster, smartphone connectivity under iSimple, rear and front seat infotainment under Rosen, high power audio enhancement under Stinger and Phoenix Gold, and OEM integration solutions under Autoleads and PAC. AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

