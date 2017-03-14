EchoPixel Announces Progress in the Clinical Adoption of Interactive Virtual Reality for Pediatric Surgery

World-class sites, including Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Cook Children's Healthcare System, and others are pioneering the use of 3D-imaging tools in pediatric surgery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - EchoPixel today announced progress in the clinical adoption of its True 3D Viewer Software for pediatric surgical procedures that allows clinicians to use real patient image data in a desktop virtual-reality environment. At several leading clinical sites, surgeons and radiologists are adopting the True 3D Viewer Software, powered by innovative HP displays, to develop surgical plans, effectively communicate in a common 3D language, and assist in challenging procedures. EchoPixel's True 3D Viewer Software translates DICOM image data into life size virtual-reality objects, allowing physicians to move, turn, dissect, and closely examine patient-specific anatomy.

At Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, doctors have used EchoPixel's True 3D Viewer Software -- in conjunction with the HP Zvr virtual reality Display and HP Z440 Workstation -- to assist in a number of surgical procedures. In December, doctors used EchoPixel's technology to assist with a groundbreaking seventeen-hour surgery that successfully separated twin girls who were conjoined from the sternum down. True 3D's unique interactive 3D views helped doctors gain a more complete understanding of the unique anatomy prior to, and during, the operation.

At Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, physicians have incorporated EchoPixel's True 3D Viewer Software into an integrated 3D lab, with the goal of establishing 3D technology as a diagnostic tool. The center has focused on using interactive virtual reality to better differentiate certain vascular anomalies in congenital heart disease.

"We're excited to establish 3D virtual viewing as part of our 3D program," said Steve Muyskens, M.D., cardiologist at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. "Having this technology, in addition to 3D printing capabilities, allows Cook Children's cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to improve the planning of complex procedures and surgeries. We believe this approach will eventually lead to less time in the operating room and fewer complications."

In addition to Packard Children's and Cook Children's, pediatric sites, including Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami and Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, are also embracing EchoPixel's technology. Building on success in clinical uses, the company is looking to expand the role of interactive virtual reality in pediatrics.

"Our True 3D Viewer Software has demonstrated significant results in a range of applications, from septal defects to cardiac valve defects, this is why we're particularly excited about our progress in pediatric cardiology," said Ron Schilling, CEO of EchoPixel. "We're honored to play a role in the success of these complex and difficult operations, and to assist physicians in understanding and working with patient anatomy."

Collaboration with HP

"Our customers rely on HP to help transform lives through innovative solutions," said Reid Oakes, senior director, Worldwide Healthcare, HP Inc. "We've seen the value in EchoPixel's technology and our collaborative approach, and we're excited about virtual reality's ability to change the face of healthcare. The success of the EchoPixel True 3D powered by HP system in pediatrics really validates this as a game-changing tool for doctors."

About EchoPixel

EchoPixel is building a new world of patient care with its groundbreaking medical visualization software. The company's FDA-cleared True 3D Viewer Software uses existing medical image datasets to create virtual reality environments of patient-specific anatomy, allowing physicians to view and dissect images just as they would real, physical objects. The technology's goal is to make reading medical images more intuitive, help physicians reach a diagnosis, and assist in surgical planning. Leading institutions, including the University of California, San Francisco, the Cleveland Clinic, the Lahey Clinic, and others are using True 3D Viewer Software in clinical and research applications. EchoPixel is a privately held, venture backed company located in Mountain View, CA.