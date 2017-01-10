Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Details of Annual Redemption

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:ERM) ("Eclipse") reports that each shareholder who submitted Class A Shares for redemption on December 29, 2016 will receive 83.3% of their total shares submitted for redemption in cash. The redemption payment will be made on January 16, 2017. Shares submitted but not redeemed (due to the proration) were returned to client accounts.

