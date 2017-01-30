TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces the ECM Resource Library launch, with the objective of relaying peer-to-peer based advancements in ECM. Considerations, strategies and outcomes encompass this resources' content, in format including:

Peer-to-peer driven, problem/solution relaying case studies organized by industry, company, department function and ERP integration

Subject-based whitepapers spanning specific ECM capabilities

And MiniPods, which, in a candid few minutes, reflect scenarios affecting automated document management, workflow and connectivity among commonly-used business systems.

Departmental impact areas include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

Access the ECM Resource Library Launches at www.intellichief.com/intellichief-resource-library.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their enterprise resource planning system (ERP) and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

For IntelliChief ECM information, visit www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.