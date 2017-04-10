ECN Capital Announces Board Appointments

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or the "Company"), announced today that Donna Toth and Carol Goldman have been appointed to the Company's board of directors to sit as independent directors effective April 10, 2017.

Ms. Toth has been a Corporate Director of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. since December 2016 serving on the Finance and Audit and the Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committees. Ms. Toth has also been a Director of the Children's Aid Foundation ("CAF") since September 2013. She has been a member of the CAF Finance and Audit Committee since September 2014, Chair of the CAF Investment Committee and member of the CAF Executive Committee since September 2016. Ms. Toth enjoyed a 30 year career in the investment industry as an Institutional Equity Sales Professional and Bank and Financial Services Analyst. Most recently, Ms. Toth was a Managing Director of Global Equity Sales, Scotia Capital Inc. from December 2009 to May 2016. Ms. Toth is a graduate of Wilfred Laurier University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Ms. Goldman is a Human Resources professional with more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across several industries. She is Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Centene Corporation ( NYSE : CNC) where she has been since 2001. During her tenure at Centene Corporation as a member of the senior management team, the company has grown its total revenue to approximately US$40 billion. Prior to 2001, Ms. Goldman held various human resources roles at Mallinckrodt Inc, Cybertel Corporation and Central Microwave Company. Ms. Goldman graduated from Southwest Missouri State University and holds a Master's Degree in Human Resource Management from Lindenwood College.

"As a proud member of the 30% Club Canada, I am very pleased to welcome Donna and Carol to ECN Capital's board. Their leadership experience will help guide ECN Capital in the years to come," said Steven K. Hudson, ECN Capital's Chief Executive Officer. "Following the election of directors at our May 2017 annual shareholders' meeting, 25% of our Board will be women".

Separately, Gordon Giffin will not stand for re-election to the Company's board of directors at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 12, 2017. He has served as director of ECN Capital since inception and previously served as a director of the predecessor company, Element Financial Corporation, since 2013.

"On behalf of the board of directors, management, our employees and our shareholders, I want to thank Gordon for his exceptional long-standing service to the Company through the growth and development of the original business and the resulting separation transaction," said Steve Hudson. "I have personally known Gordon for over 20 years and have relied on his exceptional advice throughout my career."

With total owned and managed assets of more than $7.5 billion at December 31, 2016, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading equipment finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Rail Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).

