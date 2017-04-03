ECN Capital Completes Sale of US Equipment Finance Business to PNC

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or the "Company"), announced today it has completed the previously announced sale of the company's US Commercial and Vendor (C&V) Finance business to PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on the previously agreed terms. With the sale, ECN Capital is now a more focused company.

As previously communicated, effective today, all US C&V Finance employees and office in Horsham, Pennsylvania have transitioned to PNC.

"This is a great business operated by amazing partners and we know it is in great hands with PNC," said Steven Hudson, ECN Capital's Chief Executive Officer.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $7.5 billion at December 31, 2016, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading equipment finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Rail Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding ECN Capital and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of ECN Capital's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward- looking statements, including the future financial and operating performance of ECN Capital, the strategic advantages, business plans and future opportunities of ECN Capital and the ability of ECN Capital to access adequate funding sources, identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and transition to an asset management business. The forward- looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ECN Capital, including risks regarding the equipment finance industry, economic factors, and many other factors beyond the control of ECN Capital. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in ECN Capital's 2016 MD&A and 2016 AIF, which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and ECN Capital does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.