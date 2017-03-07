ECN Capital Reports $0.07 in After Tax Adjusted EPS in Q4-2016

Originations Increase 31 percent over Q3-2016

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. Readers should note that in this release, amounts reported for the comparable quarters ended September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 are presented on a carved-out basis.

For the three-month period ending December 31, 2016, ECN Capital reported After-tax Adjusted Operating Income of $25.2 million or $0.07 per share (basic) in line with the consensus of analyst estimates versus $27.4 million or $0.07 per share (basic) for the previous three-month period ending September 30, 2016 and $33.5 million or $0.09 per share (basic) for the same period last year. For the 12-month period, the Company reported After-tax Adjusted Operating Income of $106.8 million or $0.28 per share (basic) versus $127.5 million or $0.42 per share (basic) for the same period last year.

Book Value per Common Share as at December 31, 2016 was $4.47 versus $4.42 as at the end of the previous three-month period. Pro forma the February 21, 2017 announced sale of the Company's US Commercial & Vendor Finance business to PNC Financial Services Group, Book Value per Common Share as at December 31, 2016 was $4.83.

Originations for the three-month period ending December 31, 2016 were $533.8 million, an increase of 31 percent from the $407.0 million of originations reported in the previous three-month period ending September 30, 2016.

Total Earning Assets under Management as at December 31, 2016 were $7.9 billion versus $7.5 billion as at September 30, 2016 and $7.8 billion as at December 31, 2015. Pro forma the February 21, 2017 announced sale of the Company's US Commercial & Vendor Finance business to PNC Financial Services Group, Total Earning Assets under Management as at December 31, 2016 would be reduced to $6.2 billion.

Net Financial Income, net of interest expense and provision for credit losses, for the three-month period ending December 31, 2016 increased to $54.8 million versus $48.5 million for the previous three-month period ending September 30, 2016 and $61.0 million for the same period last year. Net Financial Income for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2016 was $207.1 million versus $217.7 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted Operating Expenses for the three-month period ending December 31, 2016 were $21.4 million versus $17.5 million reported for the previous three-month period ending September 30, 2016 and $17.4 million for the same period last year. The increase over the previous three-month period is attributable to higher expense in salaries and wages related to the timing of variable compensation expenses.

Net Income (Loss) for the three-month period ending December 31, 2016 was ($18.7) million versus $1.2 million for the previous three-month period ending September 30, 2016 and $31.6 million for the same period last year. For the 12-month period ending December 31, 2016 the Company reported Net Income of $33.0 million versus $109.8 million for the same period last year.

During the quarter, and while the Company believes that it will be successful in litigation, it took a post-tax precautionary asset valuation reserve of US $18 million against its litigation with the manufacturer of certain helicopters that present with manufacturer's defect. As well, the Company recorded a one-time charge of $13.2 million relating to the separation and restructuring of ECN.

"I am very pleased with the Company's operating results over the past year which involved a twelve-month process during which we completed a value enhancing separation and a segment-by-segment business review," said Steven Hudson, ECN Capital's Chief Executive Officer. "These efforts, together with our stewardship of capital, our balance sheet readiness and our expanded management team, put us on course to deliver the next stage of ECN Capital's growth strategy," added Mr. Hudson.

"I am also very pleased to welcome Grier Colter as ECN Capital's incoming Chief Financial Officer," said Mr. Hudson. "Grier brings very strong credentials to this role with extensive public company financial reporting and treasury experience. Grier replaces Michel Beland who will take on responsibility for driving ECN Capital's strategy," added Mr. Hudson.

Dividends Declared

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per outstanding common share of ECN Capital for the first quarter of 2017. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company's Board of Directors also authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52979 per outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series A (TSX: ECN.PR.A) payable on March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 20, 2017. The dividend payment is for the quarterly period up to but excluding March 31, 2017. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Webcast

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:00 pm. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday March 7, 2017. A live webcast of this briefing will be available through the following URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp201703.html. Presentation slides to be referenced during the briefing will be accessible in the webcast and on the Company's website: http://www.ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations.

The audio portion of the briefing can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-8560 toll-free in North America or the appropriate international number from http://services.choruscall.ca/public/accessnumbers.html and entering the passcode 18895.

The webcast will be available until June 7, 2017. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until April 7, 2017 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America or +1-604-674-8052 and entering the passcode 1193.

ECN Capital's management discussion and analysis as at and for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2016 has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and is available under the investor section of the Company's website (www.ecnapitalcorp.com).

