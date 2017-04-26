ECN Capital Schedules Q1-2017 Conference Call

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company"), one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 after the close of markets on Thursday May 11, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:00 PM (ET) on Thursday May 11, 2017. A live webcast of this briefing will be available through the following URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20170511.html. Presentation slides to be referenced during the briefing will be accessible in the webcast and on the Company's website: http://www.ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations.

The audio portion of the briefing can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-8560 toll-free in North America or the appropriate international number from http://services.choruscall.ca/public/accessnumbers.html and entering the passcode 47234.

The webcast will be available until August 11, 2017. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until June 11, 2017 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America or +1-604-674-8052 and entering the passcode 1372.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of more than $7.5 billion at December 31, 2016, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading equipment finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Rail Finance, Commercial & Vendor Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).