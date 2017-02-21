ECN Capital Schedules Q4-2016 Conference Call

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company"), one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, today announced that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the 2016 fiscal year and three-month periods ended December 31, 2016 after the close of markets on Tuesday March 7, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:00 pm. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday March 7, 2017. A live webcast of this briefing will be available through the following URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp201703.html. Presentation slides to be referenced during the briefing will be accessible in the webcast and on the Company's website: http://www.ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations.

The audio portion of the briefing can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-8560 toll-free in North America or the appropriate international number from http://services.choruscall.ca/public/accessnumbers.html and entering the passcode 18895.

The webcast will be available until June 7, 2017. A recording of the conference call may also be accessed until April 7, 2017 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in North America or +1-604-674-8052 and entering the passcode 1193.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of $7.5 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading commercial finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Commercial & Vendor Finance, Rail Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).