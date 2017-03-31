TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) ( AIM : ECO)

TSXV: EOG; AIM: ECO

31 March 2017

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

("Eco Atlantic", "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Eco Atlantic notes ExxonMobil's new additional "Snoek" Oil discovery Offshore Guyana, adjacent to the Company's Orinduik Block

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: EOG; AIM: ECO), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in Guyana and Namibia, notes the announcement made overnight by ExxonMobil Corporation ("Exxon") in relation to another new oil discovery in Guyana on its Snoek Oil Prospect, of 82 feet of high quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir on the Stabroek Block, just 5 miles southeast of the Liza 1 discovery and in very close proximity to Eco Atlantic's 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block.

The Company continues its enhanced work programme on the Orinduik Block in partnership with Tullow (Eco Guyana 40%, Tullow 60% - Operator) and will update the market in due course on developments in respect of its ongoing operations in Guyana.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0999B_1-2017-3-30.pdf

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com

