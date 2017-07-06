Eco Building Products, Inc. Announces the Company's Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Delivered Positive EBITDA in May

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ECOB) announced today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), has reported positive EBITDA for the month of May -- just two months after signing its first national distribution agreement. Revenues from the agreement combined with sales to existing affiliates across multiple regions, resulting in substantial growth and volumes in excess of break-even.

"We've been reporting that orders and shipments are well ahead of forecast and in fact, to post positive EBITDA just six months after forming the new Company is very gratifying. This is a very scalable business model, and with the robust cost and pricing models we've put in place our margins have held to expectation," said Tom Comery, WPT's President and CEO.

The Company also reported that it expects revenues in June to be solid as well and then taper off while the distribution network absorbs the inventory. "Revenues will be a bit saw toothed with an upward overall trend over the next four quarters as we produce and ship against our current agreements while adding more -- which we have been advancing over the past two months."

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

