Eco Building Products, Inc. Publishes Builder and Homeowner Presentation

"Raising Awareness of the Risks and Solutions for Indoor Air Quality, Fire, Termites and Wood Rot Decay" -- Eco Red Shield AFL™ offers a new category of lumber products; The presentation can be found online on the Company's website www.ecob.net

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Eco Building Products, Inc., ( OTC PINK : ECOB) announced today that it has published a new training document designed to empower Builders and Homeowners to better understand the solutions offered by Eco Red Shield AFL™ for the risks associated with indoor air quality (IAQ), fire, termites and wood rot decay. The document can be found at www.ecob.net.

Eco's chemistry is innovative and disruptive which requires educating the Builder and Homeowner communities. "We're really creating an entirely new category of lumber product with a chemistry that can protect the whole house from the risks associated with mold, fire, termites and wood rot decay," said Tom Comery, Eco's President and CEO. "With the Company's Red Shield AFL™, wood products can be treated with no strength degradation, at a reasonable cost and in an environmentally friendly manner.

"As is the case with many important new technologies, there is a great deal of work to do in educating the marketplace about what it is and how it works. With this document we explain some of the science behind the chemistry and technology so that Builders and Homeowners can make informed decisions about the option they have to protect their homes and loved ones," said Tom Comery.

The Company also reported that it will be adding a CEO Blog to their website "These are all natural steps in our transformation from a treated wood products supplier to a developer and manufacturer of cutting edge, environmentally friendly wood preservation chemistry and technology."

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

