SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ECOB) cited a long-term project, utilizing its Eco D-Fence™ IV, that continues to produce great results for contractors and homeowners alike.

Located in Solana Beach, CA, the Turfwood Community first started renovating their patio fencing in March of last year. Now, they are in their third phase and expect to continue renovations into 2018. Turfwood is a 64 unit townhouse community, nestled in the hills of Solana Beach where the mornings often bring moisture laden marine layers, followed by dry, sun drenched afternoons. Termites ravaged the original fencing, and when the Home Owners Association approved funding to begin replacement, Turfwood Management contacted Eco to investigate the Company's Eco D-Fence™ fence picket protection.

Joe Cuviello, President of the Turfwood Homeowners Association, had this to say about the product: "We were looking for a fire resistant product that could protect against termites and with the color fastness, to defend against the sun and weather. After doing all of our research we chose Eco D-Fence and wood fencing. Wood is a sustainable material that looks better, holds its color, doesn't melt from the heat of a backyard bbq, is more durable, and less expensive than vinyl fencing when calculating the life of our new fences. We chose Eco's Clove Brown stain, which goes on beautifully and has held up perfectly to the elements. Our homeowners are very pleased. Our fencing contractor, Fence Plus of San Diego has over 30 years of experience in residential fencing, and is also experienced with using Eco products. They have done an excellent job of staining and building our new fences."

Bill Brenner, the owner of Fence Plus, added, "We've really enjoyed working with the team at Eco. They've been very responsive in terms of technical advice and product availability and have been great to work with."

Eco D-Fence™ is available in two levels of protection and currently seven colors. Eco D-Fence™ III protects wood fence pickets from the risks of termites, wood rot and mold. D-Fence™ IV adds the extra level of protection of fire resistance.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

