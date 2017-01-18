Eco Building Products, Inc. Reports it is Exploring Numerous Options to Maximize the Value of its Intellectual Property

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc., ( OTC PINK : ECOB) reported today that it has entered into several non-disclosure agreements to explore strategic relationships with various prospective Industry partners. The Company's new market position and chemistry has attracted a great deal of interest at multiple levels of the supply chain.

"Announcing two patent applications, as well as passing the extended ASTM E2768 with OSB (oriented strand board), has resulted in a number of substantive, in depth deliberations with several key players within the Industry. From applicators or treaters, to OEMs and other chemical companies, it is apparent the Industry is in search of a solution such as Eco Red Shield," commented Tom Comery, Eco's President and CEO.

Over the course of the past year, the Company has transformed itself from a supplier of treated wood products to a developer of environmentally friendly wood protection chemistry and technology. On September 13, 2016 it announced that its new chemistry, FRC EWP, had passed the critical milestone test -- extended ASTM E2768. On September 28, 2016 it announced its patent pending, "Formulation and Method for Preserving Wood," encompassing the Company's Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ (WSFC™) formulation, and its derivative formulations including Eco SP™, Eco AFL™ and Eco FT™. Then in November 2016, Eco filed its second patent application, "Fire Inhibitor Formulation" FRC12.

The Company reported that it is exploring a number of strategic options with multiple parties in order to maximize the full potential of its intellectual property, including joint ventures as well as exclusive licensing agreements.

"The last 45 days have been extremely busy for us as we entertained multiple technical evaluations here at our lab in San Diego. The potential partners we are meeting with are all capable of helping us reach our full potential with this chemistry. Whether it is simply taking our existing products to market, or further developing our new chemistry, it would be exciting to work with them," remarked Mark Vuozzo, Eco's Chief Technical Officer.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

