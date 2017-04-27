Eco Building Products, Inc. Subsidiary, Wood Protection, Technologies, Inc. (WPT), Enters Into Negotiations with Leading Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) Manufacturer

Production and Market Tests are Complete SIPs are an Innovative and Growing Segment of the Building Industry

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ECOB) reported today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc. (WPT), is in advanced negotiations with one the Industry's leading manufacturers of structural insulated panels to supply it with its SP™ formulation. Production and market testing has been completed and negotiations are advancing.

Structural insulated panels (SIPs) are a high performance building system for residential and light commercial construction. The panels consist of an insulating foam core typically sandwiched between two outer faces of oriented strand board (OSB). SIPs are manufactured under factory controlled conditions and can be fabricated to fit nearly any building design. The result is a building system that is extremely strong, highly energy efficient and cost effective.

WPT President and CEO, Tom Comery said, "SIPs represent a tremendous new channel opportunity for us as an innovative, high growth product category. Their value proposition of improved indoor air quality and environmental stewardship is a perfect fit for WPT. It is a substantial industry segment with manufacturing and distribution in every state and province across North America and we expect it to play a major role in our growth strategy."

SIP manufacturers will apply WPT's SP™ formulation to protect the outer faces of wood panels from mold, termites and fungal decay. Fire retardant is also an important protection which WPT will address as it advances development of the Company's new FRC EWP™ formulation.

