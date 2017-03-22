Eco Building Products, Inc. Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Announces Licensing and Distribution Agreement

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ECOB) announced today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc. (WPT), has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with one of the Industry's largest wood fencing manufacturers. WPT has granted the rights to its fencing formulation, D-Fence™ that protects wood fencing from termites, mold, fungal decay and fire.

With the agreement, the Company expects to reach widespread distribution and penetration across all of the various wood fencing channels including home centers and pro distribution yards. Chemical shipments from the Company's San Diego facilities will commence in early April and the licensee's production of fencing shortly thereafter. The Company anticipates that fencing protected by its proprietary fencing formulation, D-Fence™, will become available from inventory at various "big box" home centers in May and widely available in many U.S. markets by year end.

Wood Protection Technologies President and CEO Tom Comery stated; "This is a breakout moment for both WPT and its parent company Eco Building Products. Transforming the Company from a supplier of treated wood products to a developer and manufacturer of wood protection chemistry was a bold decision taken by Management and the Board of Directors and with this agreement we have secured the critically needed channel partner necessary to apply and bring our chemistry to the fencing market."

WPT is committed to protecting the wood in, on and around your home. "Our chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets and fencing is a substantial opportunity for us. Overall, wood fencing is roughly a $1.5 billion market and the slice we're targeting is estimated to be $1 billion. Combined with the other protective chemistries we have in our portfolio and those under development, we are tremendously excited about this new relationship and the road ahead."

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.