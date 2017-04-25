Eco Building Products, Inc. Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Fulfills Advanced Orders for its D-Fence Formulation

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ECOB) announced today that the Company's subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc., WPT, has received and shipped orders ahead of schedule as their new distribution agreement gains early momentum.

WPT has entered into an exclusive licensing and national distribution agreement with one of the Industry's largest wood fencing manufacturers. The Company expects widespread geographical distribution and penetration across all of the various wood fencing channels including home centers and pro distribution yards by year end.

WPT has personnel onsite training staff and supervising production system set-up, calibration and quality control implementation. The Customer's plant has successfully completed the necessary audit inspection by WPT's third party, Quality Auditing Institute (QAI), and full scale production has begun. Fencing protected by WPT's proprietary formulation, D-Fence™, should begin hitting "big box" home center inventories in June.

D-Fence™ is an environmentally friendly wood fencing treatment incorporating WPT's patent pending, Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ chemistry that protects wood from mold, termites and fungal decay.

The Company's chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets and fencing alone is roughly a $1.5 billion segment.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

