Eco Building Products, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Announces Expanded Distribution

Distribution of WPT's D-Fence™ Formulation is expanded to cover Central Texas

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc., ( OTC PINK : ECOB) reported today that the Company's subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc., (WPT) has been awarded a critical new distribution region covering Central Texas markets. Given the wide spread wind damage incurred by Hurricane Harvey, wood fencing will need to be replaced across much of the region. WPT is executing a national distribution agreement for its Eco D-Fence™ treated fence pickets with the Industry's largest producer of wood fencing.

The Company and its licensee have been executing a ramp-up plan that was expanded as recently as August 31, 2017 to include the Southeast which has since been impacted by Hurricane Irma. Adding this additional distribution region will make the product available throughout most of Texas as well, and greatly accelerate the national roll out.

"The wind events associated with the two recent hurricanes have wreaked havoc on wood fencing in both Southeast and Gulf States and having distribution coverage will put us in a great position to service the resultant extraordinary demand. The flip side is that the flooding and other storm related damage has actually put a quarantine on shipments into the affected areas, so stocking and replenishment will be delayed. We expect it to pick up again in the next four to six weeks and get back on track with the expanded ramp up," said Tom Comery, WPT's President and CEO.

The Company cites this national agreement to be its break-out moment, ratifying the dramatic re-engineering Management undertook of the Company's business model; transforming it from a supplier of treated wood products to a developer of wood protection chemistry and technology.

D-Fence™ is an environmentally friendly wood fencing treatment that combines WPT's patent pending, Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ chemistry that protects wood from mold, termites and fungal decay with a proprietary, fade resistant stain formulation.

The Company's chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets and fencing alone is roughly a $1.5 billion segment in the U.S and more than $32 billion worldwide.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.