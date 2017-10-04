Eco Building Products, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Receives Orders for New Southeast Distribution

New stores take delivery of pickets protected by WPT's D-Fence™ Formulation commencing early November 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc., ( OTC PINK : ECOB) reported today that the Company's subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc., (WPT) has received orders earmarked for its new distribution in the Southeastern U.S. as previously announced August 31st.

The Company and its licensee are executing a ramp-up plan that was accelerated across the regions severely impacted by the recent hurricanes, Harvey and Irma. Initial shipping was delayed by the storms, but is now underway and it is expected that inventory will begin to build in stores by early November.

"The wind events associated with the two recent hurricanes have wreaked havoc on wood fencing across much of the Southeast and Gulf States and having distribution coverage will put us in a great position to participate in the rebuilding efforts," commented Tom Comery, WPT's President and CEO.

WPT experienced tremendous growth in the quarter ending June 30, 2017 which has been followed by an expected lull while its distribution network absorbed the initial inventory. The hurricanes delayed both new stocking and replenishment orders until now; however, the Company expects further growth over the coming months.

D-Fence™ is an environmentally friendly wood fencing treatment that combines WPT's patent pending, Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ chemistry that protects wood from mold, termites and fungal decay with a proprietary, fade resistant stain formulation.

The Company's chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets and fencing alone is roughly a $1.5 billion segment in the U.S and more than $32 billion worldwide.

