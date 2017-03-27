Eco-Stim Energy Solutions to Present at 23rd Annual IPAA OGIS Conference in New York

HOUSTON, TX and NEUQUEN, ARGENTINA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ESES) ("EcoStim" or the "Company") announced today that J. Chris Boswell, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview and operational update at the upcoming 23rd Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium (OGIS) in New York presented by the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA). The presentation will be held at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019 and is scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2017 from 1:35 to 2:00 PM ET. Several hundred institutional and high net worth investors, research analysts, and oil and gas industry executives will attend to hear corporate presentations from public exploration and production and service and supply companies.

Investors attending the conference can inquire further regarding one-on-one meetings by contacting IPAA OGIS representatives at the conference center at conference@1x1planner.com. The slide presentation and the webcast will be available on the "Investor" page on the Company's website at: http://ir.ecostim-es.com// or http://investorcalendar.com//event/175710 at the time of the presentation.

About the Company

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is an environmentally focused oilfield service and technology Company providing well stimulation and completion services and proprietary field management technologies to oil and gas producers. EcoStim's proprietary methodology and technology offers the potential in high cost regions to decrease the number of stages stimulated in shale plays through a unique process that predicts high probability production zones while confirming those production zones using the latest generation down-hole diagnostic tools. In addition, EcoStim offers its clients completion techniques that can dramatically reduce horsepower requirements, emissions and surface footprint. EcoStim seeks to deliver well completion services with better technology, better ecology and significantly improved economics for unconventional oil and gas producers worldwide.

