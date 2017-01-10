Eco3d Achieves Milestone Growth in 2016, Creating Jobs and Completing Project Work for Leading National Brands

Eco3d, an Ecoark Holdings, Inc. portfolio company and North America's leading 3d imaging provider, grows 92% year-over-year

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Eco3d, a portfolio company of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : EARK) that measures existing topographic, structural, mechanical, and architectural conditions using a variety of instruments in 2d and 3d, commented today on a landmark year in 2016 where it achieved a business growth of 92% from 2015. The tremendous results follow a 2015 where the Company grew 73% over the year prior.

The Company completed more than 440 projects across North America in 2016 as it continues to cement itself as the largest digital as-built service provider in North America. Its continuous work with leading brands such as Regal Cinemas, Marriot, Gensler, PCL Construction, and McCarthy Building Companies is further validation of Eco3d's ability to meet the increased demand for more efficient solutions to measure existing topographical, structural, mechanical and architectural conditions.

"I am extremely proud of our achievements in 2016. What started with a handful of us working from picnic benches in a local park has turned into 60+ employees working from our newly renovated headquarters in Phoenix. We have enjoyed tremendous success meeting custom client needs on unique projects, working with the largest brands in the world," said Ken Smerz, President & CEO of Eco3d.

"As we continue to lead the industry of 3d measurement and digital documentation, we are excited for the ever-changing dynamics involved with keeping at the forefront of the technology curve to save time and money for our clients on their renovation and construction projects. We are looking ahead to 2017 with a focus on continuing our exponential growth," said Smerz.

While completing many projects across the country and opening an office in NY, the Phoenix-based company remains dedicated to its community in Arizona, with recent project work like Meetinghouse 3080 . Eco3d has created more than 50 jobs within the last three years, more than doubling its number of employees in 2016 alone. The Arizona company continues to drive business regionally, recruiting the most talented people locally and within the Southwestern U.S. to provide sensational value as a cutting edge technology company.

"Phoenix is our home and we are thrilled to work here and create jobs within the community," said Smerz. "We are fortunate to work on exciting projects within Phoenix and the state of Arizona, and look forward to continuing our growth here for years to come."

About Eco3d

Eco3d is the largest stand-alone service provider of its kind in the country, with expertise in more than ten vertical markets, with rapid growth nationally and internationally, in 2d and 3d documentation. Eco3d works on custom projects integrating the latest technologies in industries including: construction, process plants, healthcare, retail, real estate, civil, and forensic investigation.

The company measures existing topographic, structural, mechanical, and architectural conditions using a variety of instruments, and then creates highly accurate computerized documentation of these conditions in 2d and 3d replications. This information is used for renovation, construction, and documentation to save money and assist in risk mitigation.

About Ecoark Holdings Inc.

Based in Rogers AR and founded in 2011, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a growth-oriented company based in the retail and logistics hub of Northwest Arkansas. Ecoark's portfolio of technology solutions increase operational visibility and improve organizational transparency for a wide range of corporate clients.

Ecoark's technologies fight waste in Operations, Logistics, and Supply Chains across the evolving global economy. Ecoark's portfolio of companies and technologies work to integrate people, processes, and data in order to overcome ingrained operational hurdles and create new revenue streams.

Ecoark's vision is to expose the cycles of waste that reduce efficiency and cost effectiveness across the business landscape. Ecoark's strategically acquired subsidiaries have anticipated and responded to key economic factors impacting every business today.

Ecoark addresses these vital economic factors through four active subsidiaries, Zest Labs, Eco3d, Pioneer Products, and Magnolia Solar. For more information, please visit www.ecoark.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning our business and possible or assumed future results of operations. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons including: our ability to continue as a going concern; adverse economic changes affecting markets we serve; competition in our markets and industry segments; our timing and the profitability of entering new markets; greater than expected costs, customer acceptance of our products or difficulties related to our integration of the businesses we may acquire; and other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and SEC filings. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and our future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements may not meet these expectations. We do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.