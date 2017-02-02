Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Names Two to Board of Directors

Company also changes fiscal year-end date as it prepares to move forward with its active listing application for The Nasdaq Capital Market

ROGERS, AR--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : EARK), a provider of a growing suite of proprietary technologies and services that drive sustainability and facilitate sustainable growth for a wide range of clients, today named two new members to its Board of Directors -- Peter Mehring and Troy Richards. Both were appointed during a meeting of the current Board in January.

The new members will join the current Board, which includes Randy May, Gary Metzger, John P. Cahill, Terrence D. Matthews, and Charles Rateliff to create a seven-person Board and maintain an independent majority, a key to meeting the requirements for several potential future business initiatives, including application for a national securities exchange. The Board created an independent majority with the additions of Cahill, Matthews, and Rateliff last May.

"We welcome Peter and Troy to the Board of Directors, as they bring a wealth of leadership and industry experience that will help to guide our Company forward," said Randy May, CEO of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. "Last May I spoke of how strong our Board was and of the world class experience our members brought to our boardroom. Adding Peter and Troy to the mix further emphasizes that strength, and the Company will undoubtedly benefit from their expertise moving forward."

Peter Mehring currently serves as President of Zest Labs, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, and has served in that role since July 2009. As President of Zest Labs, Inc., he leads the Company's efforts in pioneering on-demand data visibility and condition monitoring solutions for the fresh produce, protein and pharmaceutical markets. He was formerly Vice President of Macintosh hardware group at Apple Computer, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Echelon, and founder, General Manager and Vice President of R&D at UMAX. Mehring held Engineering Management positions at Radius, Power Computing Corporation, Sun Microsystems, and Wang Laboratories. Mehring brings extensive experience, and can advise the Board of Directors in matters relating to engineering, operations and general management at emerging companies and large enterprises.

Troy Richards became an employee of the Company in June 2016 when he was appointed as the Company's Chief Administrative Officer. Richards previously served as an advisor to the Company since 2013. Since 1992, Richards has been a franchisee of the Wendy's Company and, at the height of his business with Wendy's Company, he had over 400 employees throughout the state of Arizona and owned and operated over 30 restaurants. Richards actively serves on the foundation board of the Translational Genomics Research Institute ("TGen") and has been involved in TGen's growth in many areas, including advanced adrenal cancer research and institution-wide marketing. Richards has extensive management and systems experience which he will use to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company's Board of Directors also chose to change the fiscal year of the Company at its annual meeting last week. The Company will change its fiscal year, previously ending December 31, to end on March 31, as permitted by the Company's bylaws. This change was made to allow the Company to move forward with its active listing application for The Nasdaq Capital Market®, submitted in May of 2016, as it continues to seek broader visibility and access to a greater number of investors.

Additional Personnel Changes

Dr. Yash Puri resigned as a member of the Board and as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company on January 13, 2017. Puri's role within the Company will be filled by two current employees: Jay Oliphant, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, and Jay Puchir, Treasurer and Secretary.

