Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary Magnolia Solar Awarded U.S. Patent on Thin Film Solar Cells on Flexible Substrates and Methods of Constructing the Same

ROGERS, AR--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : EARK), a provider of a growing suite of proprietary technologies and services that drive sustainability and facilitate sustainable growth for a wide range of clients, today announced its subsidiary Magnolia Solar, Inc. has recently been awarded a new U.S. patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The U.S. Patent No 9,590,133 issued on March 7, 2017 relates to the development of "Thin Film Solar Cells and Methods of constructing the same."

Magnolia Solar develops flexible, lightweight, high-efficiency solar cell technologies for a wide range of applications including portable power applications. Magnolia Solar's technology portfolio includes nanostructured antireflection coatings, advanced thin film photovoltaic absorber structures, and novel low-cost manufacturing processes. Flexible thin film solar cells are an attractive source of portable and mobile power, as they can be integrated into flexible, lightweight photovoltaic modules that can operate in both terrestrial and space environments.

Magnolia Solar, Inc. is now the assignee of seven U.S. Patents and has 16 additional patent applications that are at various stages of review at the U.S. Patent Office. These issued patents describe and protect Magnolia Solar's innovations in the field of high-performance, lightweight flexible solar cells for photovoltaic applications and expands the intellectual property portfolio to these issued patents.

The issuance of this most recent U.S. patent is the second in 2017 for Magnolia Solar. On January 10, 2017, it was issued U.S. Patent No. 9,543,456 related to the development of "Multijunction Solar Cell Employing Extended Heterojunction and Step Graded Antireflection Structures and Methods of constructing the same." These patents build the intellectual property for Magnolia Solar, a subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

"We are pleased that our subsidiary, Magnolia Solar has been awarded a second patent this year. These patents ensure the protection of our technology in the field of flexible photovoltaics and nanostructured Antireflection Coating technologies," said Troy Richards, Chief Administrative Officer, Ecoark Holdings Inc.

"As solar applications become more mainstream, it's important that the industry makes advances in the technology in order to increase the efficiency and drive the costs down. The team at Magnolia Solar have made great strides as they pursue the commercialization of solar technology, and this newly awarded patent is validation of that work," said Jay Puchir, CEO, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. "As a company focused on sustainability, all of us at Ecoark are tremendously proud of this accomplishment."

