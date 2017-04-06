ECOB Subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies (WPT), Begins Shipments for New National Distribution Agreement

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Eco Building Products, Inc., ( OTC PINK : ECOB) announced today that the Company's subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc. has commenced shipments to fulfill its first order as part of an exclusive licensing and national distribution agreement with one of the Industry's largest wood fencing manufacturers. D-Fence™ is an environmentally friendly wood fencing protectant comprised of WPT's patent pending, Wood Surface Film Concentrate™ chemistry that protects wood from mold, termites and fungal decay.

"Shipping this first order is a break-out milestone for us. It serves as proof of concept for the new business model that we embarked upon last year. The scope in terms of geographical distribution and the scale in terms of volume is a tremendous opportunity for our people and for Eco's shareholders," remarked President and CEO, Tom Comery.

With the agreement, the Company expects to reach widespread geographical distribution and penetration across all of the various wood fencing channels including home centers and pro distribution yards. Fencing protected by D-Fence™, will become available from inventory at various "big box" home centers by June and widely available in many U.S. markets by year end.

WPT is committed to protecting the wood in, on and around your home. The Company's chemistry serves multiple end use wood markets and fencing alone is roughly a $1.5 billion segment.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.