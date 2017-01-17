Ecology and Environment, Inc. Declares 60th Consecutive Dividend

LANCASTER, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Ecology and Environment, Inc. (E & E) ( NASDAQ : EEI) has declared a six month dividend of 20 cents per share. This is the 60th consecutive dividend E & E has declared since becoming a publically traded company in 1987. The dividend is payable on or before February 10, 2017 to shareholders of Class A and Class B common stock on record as of January 27, 2017.

Headquartered in Lancaster, N.Y., E & E has completed thousands of projects for a wide variety of clients, including some of the most iconic, high-profile projects in the world. E & E is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol EEI, and the information contained in this press release is available on the Company's website at www.ene.com.