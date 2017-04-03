Ecology And Environment, Inc. Sends Letter to Shareholders

E & E Outlines Deep Experience and Extensive Qualifications of Its Two Class A Director Nominees E & E Sets the Record Straight Regarding MRC's Misleading Statements Urges Shareholders to Vote "FOR" the Election of E & E's Highly Qualified Class A Director Nominees

LANCASTER, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Ecology and Environment, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EEI) ("E & E" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is sending a letter to shareholders in connection with the Company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which will be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time, on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

In this letter, the Board highlights the extensive qualifications and highly relevant experience of its two Class A director nominees, Michael S. Betrus and Robert J. Untracht. E & E also presents a series of facts that demonstrate that Mill Road Capital is providing misleading information in its communications to E & E shareholders. The Board urges shareholders to vote "FOR" the Company's highly qualified nominees, by signing, dating and returning the WHITE proxy card. A link to the letter can be found below:

E & E's Letter to Shareholders

