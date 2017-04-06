Ecology and Environment Encourages Shareholders to Reject the Mill Road Nominees -- Instead Vote for the Company's Highly Qualified Class A Director Nominees and a Focused Growth Strategy

Reiterates the Extensive Qualifications and Independent Perspectives of E & E's Two Class A Director Nominees Urges Shareholders to Vote "FOR" the Election of E & E's Class A Director Nominees Reminds Shareholders That MRC's Nominees Are Not Independent, Are Not Qualified and Will Not Act in the Best Interests of All Shareholders Comments on ISS Recommendation

LANCASTER, NY--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Ecology and Environment, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EEI) ("E & E" or the "Company") issued the following statement in advance of the election of directors to E & E's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), to be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time, on Thursday, April 20, 2017, and in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS").

"Following a thorough evaluation of all candidates put forward for election to the Board, we are convinced that Michael S. Betrus and Robert J. Untracht, the two candidates nominated by the Board, are the most qualified," said Frank J. Silvestro, E & E Chairman. "Messrs. Betrus and Untracht will bring independent, fresh and highly professional perspectives to the Board. In contrast, the two Class A director candidates nominated by Mill Road Capital are not independent of Mill Road's self-serving campaign to cheaply buy E & E and therefore will act in a way that is at odds with the best interests of all shareholders."

Continued Mr. Silvestro: "The Board remains confident that shareholders will not be fooled by what we deem to be Mill Road's flagrant attempts to mislead them. We believe shareholders understand that Mill Road's only agenda is to seize the future growth opportunity of shareholders' investment in E & E. Mill Road has been attempting to acquire the Company since 2013, and now is attempting to install its own unqualified agents on the Board so it can sit on both sides of the negotiating table. The truth is that the Company's performance has improved significantly, as we have actively refocused the business, and E & E is now well positioned for future growth. I urge all shareholders to protect their investments in E & E and vote the WHITE card today FOR Messrs. Betrus and Untracht."

The Company acknowledges that ISS recently issued a report regarding the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. However, E & E respectfully disagrees with ISS' conclusion for the following reasons:

The ISS report fails to give adequate weight to the substantial improvements the Company has made regarding its expansion of gross margins and reduction in indirect expenses. The ISS report wholly ignores MRC's conflict of interest and how the lack of independence will prevent MRC's proposed candidates from representing the interests of all Class A shareholders. The truth is that both of MRC's candidates are closely tied to the interests of MRC -- not shareholders' interests. For example, MRC's nominee Mr. Jacobs has a fiduciary duty to act for the benefit of MRC, which means for any sale of E & E to MRC, he would likely have to support the lowest possible sale price. Similarly, both of MRC's nominees would have a conflict in addressing any other proposals to take the company private. Given the foregoing, we believe that both MRC nominees will have conflicting interests that are directly opposed to the interests of Class A shareholders, as well Class B shareholders, on key issues facing the Board. The ISS report virtually ignores the questionable business judgment and ethics of MRC candidate Mr. El-Hillow. Mr. El-Hillow served as Chairman, Director, CFO, COO and CEO of Evergreen Solar, Inc. between 2004 and 2011. He led the company into bankruptcy after accepting at least $40 million from the state of Massachusetts, resulting in 800 jobs lost.(1) Before that, Mr. El-Hillow served as CFO of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. between 2001 and 2005, when an independent auditor found "material weakness" in the company's financial reporting. He departed the company approximately one month after it disclosed that its remediation plan for the material weakness remained incomplete. Lastly, E & E has found no evidence that Mr. El-Hillow is a currently licensed CPA, as MRC has claimed. The ISS report does not give proper weight to the very substantial and significant improvements in governance that have been emphasized and implemented by the Company over the past four years. ISS did highlight that during the past four years "positive changes" have occurred at the Company which were not a reaction by the Company to MRC's proxy fight. However, ISS failed to recognize several important considerations, including that many of these "positive changes" have not yet been reflected in E & E's stock price. We believe that as the Company's growth strategy is implemented with the input of the new Board candidates nominated by E & E, the stock price will adjust over time to more properly reflect the Company's improved shareholder value.

The Board believes that reasonable shareholders cannot trust MRC to be forthright and act in the best interests of all shareholders and urges shareholders to protect their investments and vote "FOR" the Company's highly qualified nominees, by signing, dating and returning the WHITE proxy card today. Shareholders may also vote by phone by following the telephone voting instructions included on the WHITE proxy card.

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

Ecology and Environment, Inc. is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. We have worked with clients on thousands of projects in more than 120 countries, including some of the most complex, high-profile projects in the world.

For projects across a broad range of market sectors, we bring a proactive, collaborative approach and a comprehensive understanding of both the natural and regulatory environment. We establish trust and credibility with every relationship we build and every project we complete. We work with integrity and invest in truly understanding our clients, their challenges, their opportunities, and their business objectives. In doing so, we are able to transcend the traditional client-consultant relationship and act as valued strategic advisors, providing clients with a clear line of sight to their goals.

Our U.S. offices are headquartered and incorporated in New York State. We are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "EEI."

(1) Following the announcement of the job cuts, Evergreen shares fell more than 3 percent. "Evergreen Solar Closing Massachusetts Plant, Cutting 800 Jobs," REUTERS, Jan. 12, 2011; Todd Wallack, "Plant Will Shut after $58m in State Aid," BOSTON.COM, Jan. 12, 2011.