Ecology and Environment, Inc. Urges Shareholders to Vote for the Election of E & E's Two Highly Qualified Class a Director Nominees on the White Proxy Card

LANCASTER, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Ecology and Environment, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EEI) ("E & E" or the "Company") today encouraged all E & E shareholders to vote on the WHITE proxy card "FOR" the election of the Company's two Class A director nominees at the Company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which will be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time, on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is sending a letter to shareholders in which the Board reminds shareholders that their opportunity to benefit from the long-term value of their investments in E & E is at risk. In this letter, the Board reiterates the extensive qualifications and highly relevant experience of its two Class A director nominees, Michael S. Betrus and Robert J. Untracht, and the lack of independence, absence of relevant qualifications and highly concerning management track records of the two Class A director candidates nominated by Mill Road Capital.

At this late date, the Board urges shareholders to vote "FOR" the Company's highly qualified nominees, by voting the WHITE proxy card by telephone or internet as directed on the WHITE proxy card. A link to the letter can be found below:

E & E's Letter to Shareholders

About Ecology and Environment, Inc.

Ecology and Environment, Inc. is a global network of innovators and problem solvers, dedicated professionals and industry leaders in scientific, engineering, and planning disciplines working collaboratively with clients to develop technically sound, science-based solutions to the leading environmental challenges of our time. We have worked with clients on thousands of projects in more than 120 countries, including some of the most complex, high-profile projects in the world.

For projects across a broad range of market sectors, we bring a proactive, collaborative approach and a comprehensive understanding of both the natural and regulatory environment. We establish trust and credibility with every relationship we build and every project we complete. We work with integrity and invest in truly understanding our clients, their challenges, their opportunities, and their business objectives. In doing so, we are able to transcend the traditional client-consultant relationship and act as valued strategic advisors, providing clients with a clear line of sight to their goals.

Our U.S. offices are headquartered and incorporated in New York State. We are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "EEI."

