Ecom Products Group Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Andrew Waters, Executive Chairman of Ecom Products Group Corporation ("EPG" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : EPGC), announced the following new appointments to its Board of Directors.

Ecom Products Group is continuing to implement its international e-commerce strategy as described in previous announcements ‎and have made three new board appointments in support of this:

Mark Schaub is a senior partner at King & Wood Mallesons, one of China's largest local law firms. He specializes in foreign direct investment, M&A and restructuring in China. Mark is also the global co-head of the firm's consumer practice.

Wing-Yun Wong is an accountant, corporate secretary and Director of First Capital Partners, China Retail Group and International Brands Direct. Wong will direct EPG's European initiative and has experience operating in China for 15+ years.

Stan F. Pearson II has been a thinker, a doer, and an achiever for the last 30 years. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and has been a representative of the top financial and insurance companies in the country. Pearson will utilize his extensive business and commercial relationships to direct EPG's shareholder relations.

Andrew Waters said, "These new appointments begin the framework of the international board we will put into place over the next few months. Strong leadership is vital to structuring EPG as the premier cross border provider in the world."

Waters previously indicated EPG is expected to spend the next 12 months refining its core business with several new contracts as well as reviewing potential strategic acquisitions.

About Ecom Products Group

Ecom Products Group is a marketing, logistics and technology company with offices in London, Shanghai, New York and Florida. The company identifies strategic partner companies that can utilize EPG's resources to expand their business footprint into other cross border markets. EPG is positioned both in a high growth sector and has resources in place to service the high growth markets in the USA and China.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website www.ShopEPG.com.

Forward Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements". "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, and other risks. At the time of this release the Company lacks the financial capabilities to meet its financial obligations and its management expects to dilute the Company's shares to raise the necessary operating capital. Based upon industry standards the Company would be considered highly speculative and lacks any competitive advantage over its competition. Additional risks you should consider are that this list is limited and additional risks not mentioned may apply: failure to meet the Company's financial and contractual obligations, you should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. Furthermore, no information in this press release should be considered as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, operating results or stock price.