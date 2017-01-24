Ecom Products Group Provides Short-term and Long-term Sales Guidance

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Andrew Waters, Executive Chairman of Ecom Products Group Corporation ("EPG" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : DCOUD) ( OTC PINK : EPGC), announced today that the symbol change (new ticker OTC PINK: EPGC) and name change have been approved by FINRA.

As previously stated by the company, the name change reflects the primary shift from a daily deal business to a product offering company. The company has completed its restructuring and several strategic acquisitions and is now positioned for growth. As part of this new growth plan, EPG now has in place a 5-year strategic growth plan beginning January 2017. Utilizing is well seasoned assets, the company will become a leading partner for clients that want to expand by adopting e-com ‎services and solutions with a proven provider.

EPG will use its e-com services database and recent acquisitions of China Retail Services (CRS) to expand its strategy and help target key acquisitions and partnership opportunities. CRS includes full e-com marketing sales import and export licenses and a standalone onshore and cross border logistics services ‎under our arrangement with China Retail Logistics (CRL). Through the CRS office located in London, EPG will provide e-com services and solutions to European brands and companies that want to enter high-growth markets like China and the United States.

EPG is now positioned for tremendous growth utilizing its e-com solutions as a provider or partnerships with leading consumer brands. The company plan is to value invest in specialty social based e-com companies utilizing our marketing and logistics assets throughout China, UK and the US. EPG is currently negotiating several service agreements with high profile US and European consumer brands.

Andrew Waters said, "We will now begin an equity raise of $20 to $30 million to help finance investments of several acquisitions and brand partnerships currently in negotiations. We will provide further announcements made on our progress including the appointment of a leading US broker dealer."

Waters also indicated EPG is expected to spend the next 12 months refining its core business with several new contracts as well as reviewing potential strategic acquisitions. Based on current contracts and contracts being discussed, Waters feels that 2017 sales should be between $15 million to $20 million. The company believes it will exceed $100 million in annual sales within 5 years. EPG will be adding the resources and a high profile ‎board to implement its 5-year strategy and will keep the market informed on events.

About Ecom Products Group

Ecom Products Group is a marketing, logistics and technology company with offices in London, Shanghai, New York and Florida. The company identifies strategic partner companies that can utilize EPG's resources to expand their business footprint into other cross border markets. EPG is positioned both in a high growth sector and has resources in place to service the high growth markets in the USA and China.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website www.ShopEPG.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements". "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks. At the time of this release the Company lacks the financial capabilities to meet its financial obligations and its management expects to dilute the Company's shares to raise the necessary operating capital. Based upon industry standards the Company would be considered highly speculative and lacks any competitive advantage over its competition. Additional risks you should consider are that this list is limited and additional risks not mentioned may apply: failure to meet the Company's financial and contractual obligations, you should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. Furthermore, no information in this press release should be considered as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, operating results or stock price.