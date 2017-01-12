Economic Club of Canada: Facing the Storm Presented by Koch Fertilizer ULC

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - The Hon. Brian Pallister, Premier of Manitoba to address the Economic Club of Canada

WHO: Speaker: The Hon. Brian Pallister - Premier of Manitoba WHAT: Premier Pallister will discuss the challenges facing Manitoba, the steps his government is taking to address them, and how that approach may be an example for other governments facing similar challenges. WHEN: Friday, January 13th, 2017 11:30am: Registration begins 12:00pm: Opening remarks begin 12:10pm: Keynote address 1:30pm: Event concludes WHERE: Hilton Toronto - Toronto ll/lll 145 Richmond Street West, Toronto

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.