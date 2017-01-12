Economic Club of Canada: Facing the Storm Presented by Koch Fertilizer ULC

January 12, 2017 14:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - The Hon. Brian Pallister, Premier of Manitoba to address the Economic Club of Canada
The Economic Club of Canada:
Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.
