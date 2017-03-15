News Room
March 15, 2017 16:00 ET

Economic Club of Canada: Innovation and the Energy of Tomorrow

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The Economic Club of Canada hosts Marcius Extavour from XPRIZE and Dan Wicklum of Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) for a discussion on a better energy future led by Jeff Gaulin, Vice President, Communications at Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

WHO: Speakers: Jeff Gaulin, Vice President, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
Dan Wicklum, Vice President, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance
Marcius Extavour, Director, Energy, XPRIZE Foundation
WHAT: The discussion will examine a better energy future through low or no-carbon emitting oil and natural gas as part of the diverse energy mix that can help meet the world's growing energy needs.
WHEN: Thursday, March 16th, 2017
11:30 am Registration begins
12:15 pm Opening remarks begin
12:20 pm Discussion begins
1:30 pm Event concludes
WHERE: Fairmont Pacific Rim - Star Sapphire A
1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

