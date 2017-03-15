Economic Club of Canada: Innovation and the Energy of Tomorrow

March 15, 2017 16:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The Economic Club of Canada hosts Marcius Extavour from XPRIZE and Dan Wicklum of Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) for a discussion on a better energy future led by Jeff Gaulin, Vice President, Communications at Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
The Economic Club of Canada:
Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.
To confirm attendance or for more informationabout the event, please contact:The Economic Club of CanadaEmily Peters905.330.9018peters@economicclub.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds