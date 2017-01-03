TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 3, 2017) - Join us in Toronto on January 4th for Economic Outlook 2017. Presented by CPA Ontario & the Economic Club of Canada. A panel of economists from Canada's "Big Five" financial institutions will share their predictions for the year ahead.

WHAT: Moderated discussion featuring economists from the "Big Five" Canadian banks. WHO: Panelists: Jean-François Perrault, Senior Vice President & Chief Economist, Scotiabank Derek Burleton, Vice President & Deputy Chief Economist, TD Bank Group Douglas Porter, Managing Director & Chief Economist, Bank of Montreal Craig Wright, Senior Vice President & Chief Economist, Royal Bank Avery Shenfeld, Managing Director & Chief Economist, CIBC Additional speakers: Frances Horodelski, Markets Expert, Former BNN Anchor (Moderator) Carol Wilding, President & CEO, Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario Rhiannon Traill, President & CEO, The Economic Club of Canada Terry Campbell, President, Canadian Bankers Association WHEN: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:15 a.m. Registration/doors open 8:00 a.m. Welcome remarks 8:15 a.m. Panel discussion begins 9:30 a.m. Event concludes WHERE: The Fairmont Royal York, Canadian Ballroom 100 Front Street West, Toronto M5J 1E3

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

CPA Ontario: Public trust. Together we earn it. Together we protect it. CPA Ontario protects the public interest by ensuring its members, Chartered Professional Accountants in Ontario and abroad, meet the highest standards of integrity and expertise. CPA Ontario serves and supports more than 87 000 Chartered Professional Accountants and 19 000 students in the CPA program.