CYPRESS, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - ECOS™ environmentally friendly cleaning products joined the hosts of CBS's The Talk to thank teachers as part of the show's celebration of co-host Sara Gilbert's birthday. Gilbert chose to highlight teachers on the "Gilbert Gives Back to Teachers Birthday" segment that aired on January 27, 2017, because of their tireless dedication to their students.

The audience of The Talk was filled with teachers, and Gilbert explained that she chose to dedicate her birthday segment to them because of the important role they play in the lives of children. She explained that teachers often purchase supplies for their classroom with their own income, and she wanted to thank them by giving gifts to all the teachers in the audience. ECOS™ was honored to help celebrate the teachers by contributing $100 VISA® gift cards to all the audience members, to help offset their out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies.

Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products, the maker of ECOS™ products, said, "We're thrilled to join the hosts of The Talk to help celebrate our amazing teachers. We've all had a special teacher who has impacted our life. We know that teachers often don't have all the funds they need to create an optimal learning environment for our children. We were honored today to celebrate teachers everywhere and help support them."

Vlahakis-Hanks added, "We're also deeply committed to protecting our teachers and children from exposure to harsh chemical cleaners in the classroom. ECOS™ plant-powered cleaners are safer for both people and the planet, they work great, and they're affordably priced, so they're a wonderful choice for creating healthy classrooms and healthy homes."

CBS's The Talk is the top-rated show daytime talk show, with 2.55 million viewers. In 2016, The Talk won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment and the People's Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team. The Talk stars Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Aisha Tyler, and Sheryl Underwood.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly cleaners that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, free of dyes, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Earth Friendly Products is a primary manufacturer that makes its own products in sustainable manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. The company has received many awards for its innovations in safer green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA's coveted Safer Choice Partner of the Year. All Earth Friendly Products facilities are carbon neutral, water neutral and Zero Waste Platinum certified, saving over 53 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually and diverting over 95% of all waste from landfills and incineration through recycling and reuse. Earth Friendly Products is committed to making green cleaning both effective and affordable. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at selected major retailers throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at http://www.ecos.com and www.babyecos.com.

