EDC and eSource: Combined for Better Data and Faster Insights, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With eSource and EDC combined in a modern cloud platform, study teams can design and build once, while the same data becomes immediately accessible across the platform for instant review and decision-making

The Challenge Today: High Cost for Low Data Quality

Today, 90% of sites in EDC studies still create study-specific paper source forms, spending approximately three days on this effort per study. Once the study is running, site coordinators are over-burdened by the sheer volume of data to transcribe into EDC, which can take over an hour per patient per visit and is typically not entered in EDC until two to three weeks after the patient visit1.

In addition to these delays in reviewing the data, study teams then face massive query volumes. The biggest cost of all, Source Data Verification (SDV) and associated on-site monitoring, can reach millions of dollars in large Phase III studies.

The Current State: Low eSource Adoption

eSource addresses many of these challenges by eliminating the paper source and providing faster access to higher quality data. Yet, despite the industry's best efforts, eSource adoption is low, only used in a handful of studies.

Causes for this low eSource adoption range from cost to change management, regulatory compliance concerns, and technology barriers. Yet the biggest obstacle stems from the need to still run EDC as well as eSource in many studies.

In such cases, for a scalable solution, organizations are typically having to contract with a leading EDC vendor and then separately with a leading eSource vendor. This immediately doubles study team workload and erodes the benefits: managing two vendors, two designs, two builds and systems to integrate and manage the data within.

The Solution: eSource & EDC Combined

Modern EDC and eSource enables study builds in days, not weeks, without the need for programming, and sites can customize electronic source forms to suit their workflow. Intuitive eSource form designs and guidance can dramatically reduce queries and on-site monitoring, while driving greater compliance.

Join the live broadcast on July 25, 2017 as featured speakers from Veeva explain how a combined EDC and eSource solution improves the quality of clinical data and reduces the time to actionable insights. Topics include:

The industry vision for clinical data collection and management

Why we need EDC and eSource combined

How technological innovation has accelerated study builds from weeks to days

Critical success factors when eliminating paper source data collection at sites

