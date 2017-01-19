Edge Marketing, Inc. Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Edge Marketing, Inc., a Minneapolis-based marketing and public relations firm serving the needs of entities in the accounting and legal channels, announces its 20-year anniversary. The award-winning agency began as a PR boutique, expanding to become a full-service marketing firm. Edge offers consultation and support from strategy development through tactical execution for companies targeting legal and accounting professionals as well as accounting and law firms.

Founded in 1997 as LegalVoice, the agency quickly became a leading provider of PR services and gradually added an array of marketing support. Legal industry veteran and then-LegalVoice president Amy Juers purchased the firm in 2007 and rebranded it to its current name, Edge Marketing, to better convey what the agency had become: a cutting-edge provider of both PR and marketing services. Edge currently holds two DBAs: Edge Legal Marketing, which services the legal market, and Accounting Edge Marketing, which services the accounting channel.

Edge Marketing continues to expand as the legal and accounting industry landscapes evolve, and especially as the worlds of PR and marketing advance in the digital age. Seasoned strategists with expertise in both traditional and modern communication methods, including digital marketing, social media and data-driven platforms, confer with Edge clients to develop and execute strategic, purposeful and impactful campaigns that achieve results.

Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., states, "The firm remains committed to providing the unmatched PR and marketing expertise to the niche markets of legal and accounting we have since our founding. We pride ourselves on staying abreast of the latest platforms and technologies and ahead of the curve with respect to the strategies we recommend to clients to reach their target audiences. Our talented team of professionals is really what sets us apart and makes us the go-to agency for clients everywhere."

Edge Marketing has an impressive client list and extensive relationships with industry media, associations, consultants and analysts and is routinely recognized for its expertise and professionalism in both the PR and marketing industries as well as the verticals it serves. The agency also partners annually with premier trade events to provide The Edge Room, a modern version of the traditional trade show press room to conveniently connect conference exhibitors and qualified members of the media.

Members of the Edge team will be at the upcoming Legalweek show at the New York Hilton Hotel. Find them in Sky Suite #6, or contact Amy Juers in advance to schedule a meeting at the show at ajuers@edgelegalmarketing.com or 651.450.9090.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to those within the legal and accounting industries. Edge Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans). To learn more about Edge Marketing, Inc., visit www.edgelegalmarketing.com or www.accountingedgemarketing.com.